Yash’s Toxic gets just 0.5 star from Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni; his ratings for dad’s films go viral

Mahesh Babu's son Gautam watched Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups after its release on August 26 and rated it just 0.5 star out of 5.

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Gautam Ghattamaneni and Mahesh Babu (PC-YouTube)

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni has caught the attention of Telugu film fans after his Letterboxd profile surfaced online. The 20-year-old film enthusiast has rated hundreds of movies on the platform, including several films starring his father. His half-star rating for Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has now become one of the biggest talking points.

Gautam watched Toxic after its release on August 26 and rated it just 0.5 star out of 5. The rating quickly spread across social media, with fans debating whether his review was too harsh or simply an honest opinion.

Interestingly, Gautam has also given low ratings to some of Mahesh Babu’s films. This has surprised fans who expected him to be more positive about his father’s work.

How Did Gautam Rate Mahesh Babu’s Films?

Gautam’s Letterboxd ratings show that he does not seem to give a film a higher rating simply because his father is part of it. He gave 5 stars to Pokiri and 1: Nenokkadine. On the other hand, Nijam and Vamsi received 2 stars each, while Brahmotsavam got just 1 star.

His ratings have led to discussions among fans about Mahesh Babu’s filmography. Some have supported Gautam’s choices, saying that the actor’s recent films have not had the same impact as some of his earlier popular movies such as Pokiri, Dookudu and Athadu.

Gautam’s Favourite Films

Gautam’s movie choices go beyond Telugu cinema. His Letterboxd profile suggests that he watches films across different languages, industries and genres. He has given 5 stars to Sholay, Project Hail Mary, Knives Out and Jersey. The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day received 4.5 stars from him.

Among Indian films, Baahubali 2 received 5 stars, while Pelli Choopulu and Sita Ramam got 4.5 stars. Eega received 4 stars. His ratings for the Dhurandhar films were also different. He gave Dhurandhar 1 four stars and Dhurandhar 2 three stars. Ravi Teja’s Irumudi received 3 stars, while Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC got 4 stars.

Gautam Gives Low Ratings To Toxic And Liger

Toxic is not the only film to receive a half-star rating from Gautam. He also gave 0.5 star to Liger, while Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD received 2.5 stars. His rating for Toxic has attracted particular attention because the Yash-starrer received a mixed response from critics and audiences following its release.

However, Gautam’s overall Letterboxd activity suggests that his rating for Toxic is part of a wider pattern. He has given low ratings to films from different industries and does not appear to be influenced only by an actor’s popularity or the language of a film.

The discovery of his account has now prompted fans to look more closely at his ratings, especially those for Mahesh Babu’s films.