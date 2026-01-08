Yash’s Toxic teaser ignites online debate as fans back Dhurandhar 2 ahead of box office clash: ‘Too much style, zero…’

Home

In the ever-evolving world of Indian cinema, new films are released now and then, leading to box-office clashes and debates, sometimes even long before they hit the theatres. One such similar case is happening now as two big-ticket projects are all set to lock horns. Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 have sparked immense chatter, with fans picking their sides and diligently watching every frame, visual, and teaser moment. Today, on Yash’s birthday, Toxic’s teaser was released which quickly led to social media eruption, turning the upcoming clash into a trending topic.

Internet Backs Dhurandhar 2

As soon as the Yash’s Toxic teaser dropper, fans were quick to react, dissecting every minute detail and frame.

Many people believed that Yash’s film would have a hard time against Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated sequel. One comment read, “Nah… Dhurandhar 2 is going to wipe the floor with Toxic.” Another user questioned the teaser’s intent, writing, “What was the Toxic teaser even about? So many scenes look AI-generated. Easy win for Dhurandhar 2.”

Another user added, “Toxic teaser just ensured Dhurandhar 2 will win.” Another bluntly stated, “Dhurandhar 2 is going to eat this alive.” With such strong opinions flooding timelines, many have already declared the winner of the box-office clash well in advance.

Praise for Toxic’s Visuals and Global Appeal

However, there were some reactions that also gathered mass appeal and appreciation. Leaving viewers impressed by its scale and visual treatment. One fan wrote, “OMG The visuals look like a pure Hollywood film.” Another commented, “Those last four seconds after the title card INSANE. Now I know why the #ToxicTheMovie team isn’t bothered about the clash they’re clearly not just aiming at the Indian market.”

Adding to the praise, another user said, “What did I just watch? It literally felt like a Quentin Tarantino trailer.”

Mixed Reviews Ahead of the Big Face-Off

Released on the occasion of Yash’s birthday, the teaser showcased the actor’s swagger and Hollywood-level visuals. While several viewers were impressed, others found it underwhelming and even cringeworthy. One comment read, “Too much style, zero substance.”

Ahead of its box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, fans are divided, picking which film would win this box office battle.

