Yash’s Toxic unveils ‘Ladies & Ladies’ teaser: Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and others take charge before Yash returns in action mode

Nayanthara to Kiara Advani: Toxic’s ‘Ladies & Ladies’ teaser introduces its power players. Check it out.

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Toxic teaser (PC -Instagram)

The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have released a brand-new promotional asset titled Ladies & Ladies, giving audiences a fresh look into the film’s dark and stylish world. While previous glimpses focused largely on Yash, this new teaser shifts attention to the women who appear to play a major role in the story’s development.

The video introduces Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi, each appearing in striking and visually distinct moments. Though the teaser keeps their characters under wraps, it hints that these women are more than supporting players and may hold significant influence in the narrative.

The teaser opens with an unusual disclaimer that immediately grabs attention: “Kids stay away. Parents make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents make sure your kids’ kids stay away. Great Grandparents… at your own risk.” The playful yet edgy warning sets the tone for the world that Toxic wants to create.

As the video unfolds, viewers are taken through a series of glamorous and intense visuals. Nayanthara appears commanding and powerful, while Kiara brings a mix of elegance and mystery. Tara Sutaria’s confident screen presence, Rukmini Vasanth’s fierce energy and Huma Qureshi’s intense look add to the intrigue.

A female voice-over runs through the teaser, creating an atmosphere of mystery and suggesting that the story may be told from perspectives beyond the central male character.

However, just when the teaser builds around its female cast, it circles back to Yash. The actor returns in a stylish and action-heavy avatar, reminding viewers that he remains at the centre of this cinematic universe.

Watch the teaser of Toxic:



Toxic teaser gets trolled

However, internet users argued that the teaser relied more on glamour and sensual imagery than on introducing the characters. One of the users said, “Bollywood is busy making films like Dhurandhar and making India proud, meanwhile these South Indians are still busy objectifying women and showing them as s3x objects in big 2026 And wtf was that last dialogue? Toxic movie looks like a comedy in front of Dhurandhar”.

This teaser is proof, how big Chutiya film is #Toxic. This guy @TheNameIsYash considers himself an international English star! So he himself has written and directed the film. He is casting director also. He is doing marketing also. He has done editing also. What a Akal Se Paidal… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 1, 2026

The most VULGAR teaser of the DECADE. #ToxicTheMovie demeans women as an object of sex. Dialogues are not only CHEAP but downright anti-women. Usage of full-blown English will further curtail its reach among the masses. NO self-respecting woman should watch this PORNOGRAPHIC… — Box Office Chronicle (@BoxOffice_Truth) July 1, 2026



Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.