Mumbai: Actor Shriya Saran, who got married in 2018, took to Instagram and informed her fans that she was pregnant in 2020. The couple has reportedly been blessed with a baby girl. “Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever…To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to God,” the 39-year-old actor, known for films like Sivaji: The Boss, Awarapan and Drishyam, wrote alongside a video with Koshcheev and their baby.Also Read - 'Yaad Hai Na 2 October Ko Kya Hua Tha': 'Drishyam' Fans Are Back With Yearly Reminder, Flood Twitter With Memes

Fans were surprised as the actor didn’t update about the baby. One of the actor wrote, “Wow…you never revealed it to us…never had a doubt while seeing your posts … congratulations anyways…enjoy.” Another one wrote, “😮am I the only one who got shocked after coming to know she got pregnant and gave birth to baby 😮”. Also Read - RRR Full Cast: Shriya Saran to Shoot With Ajay Devgn For SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Starring Jr NTR And Ram Charan

There was one funny comment that was shared by a fan. “Ye Kab Huyaa”, he wrote. Also Read - Naragasooran Trailer: Karthick Naren’s Suspense Thriller Will Leave You Intrigued - Watch Trailer

Shriya Saran, who is married to a Russian entrepreneur, Andrei Koscheev, is settled in Barcelona but moved to India recently. She has been super-active on her social media and keeps fans updated by sharing pictures and videos from their personal front often.

On the work front, Shriya has given some splendid performances in various movies like Sivaji the Boss, Kanthaswamy, Rowthiram and a lot more. She last acted in the year 2018 and has taken a small break from acting full time, post her wedding.