Ye Saali Naukri: A Fresh Take On Unemployment Scenario In India Crosses More Than 1 Million Views

‘Ye Saali Naukri’, a mini web series by Pocket Change of Civic Studios, has now garnered 1+ million views across all 4 episodes on YouTube channel Pocket Change.

Mumbai: Capturing the sentiments of fear, turmoil, hope, distress, passion, and a lot more that the youth of India is currently facing as they run their race of securing a picture-perfect government job, ‘Ye Saali Naukri’, a mini web series by Pocket Change of Civic Studios, has now garnered 1+ million views across all 4 episodes on YouTube channel Pocket Change. Revolving around the 24-year-old protagonist Raviranjan, played by Actor-Influencer Sanyam Sharma, the series takes its viewers through the tumultuous preparation and examination process that most young government job aspirants are put through, overlapping with his personal struggles that threaten to derail his ambitions.

Directed by the Channel head of Pocket Change, stand-up comedian and writer, Kaviraj Singh , ‘Ye Saali Naukri’ features Mugdha Agarwal as Sanyam’s reel-life love and is written by Somnath Karmakar along with Kaviraj himself.

In a country where securing a government job has become equivalent to being successful in life, this research-based production comes off as a revolution to the current stereotypes and norms, reiterating the fact that a person is more than just their job and that someone’s designation does not define who they are.

The web series is now streaming on the YouTube channel Pocket Change and the OTT platform MX Player.

ABOUT CIVIC STUDIOS

Civic Studios is a production house located in Mumbai spearheaded by Anushka Shah and has been incubated at the MIT Media Lab under the Civic Entertainment Research Project. The studio’s vision is to leverage the power of storytelling for social change. Civic Studios is geared to develop, finance, and produce short and long format, fiction and nonfiction narratives for the OTT landscape. It also runs Pocket Change- a Hindi YouTube comedy channel that creates relatable, short form, comedy content for young Indians with civic engagement at its heart.