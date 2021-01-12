Who doesn’t know Yashraj Mukhate, the man behind ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, ‘Twada Kutta Kutta’ mashups? He has recently composed a new song for Colors channel featuring Rakhi Sawant and her antics in Bigg Boss 14. The mashup includes Rakhi Sawant – Arshi Khan’s fight and Yashraj has once again created a hilarious rhythm over Rakhi Sawant’s dirty dialogues. She can be heard saying: “Kisne meri bottle paani mein fainki? Kya ye saandhni thi? Ye saandhni thi? Ye saandhni thi? Jisne meri bottle paani mein fainki, usko aisa bawasir hoga vo tatti nai karpaiga”. Mukhate adds funny beats in the mashup that can make you roll on the floor laughing. Also Read - Rashami Desai vs Jasmin Bhasin: Bigg Boss Contestants Get Into Twitter 'Tamasha'

In Monday’s episode, Salman Khan surprised Rakhi Sawant and the audience with Yashraj Mukhate’s latest rap on her. The channel wrote: “Jab @yashrajmukhate banaye @rakhisawant2511 ke sang beat toh koi kyun na sune isko on repeat? 😍”. Yashraj wrote, “I just love the rhythm in which she (Rakhi) talksss..” He also mentioned how within ten minutes of the video’s premiere on Bigg Boss 14, he got many messages from his fans. Also Read - Abhinav Shukla Fumes With Anger at Salman Khan Over Rubina Dilaik’s Behaviour, Says 'Uska Khamiyaza Main Bhugtu'

The TV celebs like Ridhima Pandit, Nikita Sharma, Drashti Dhami laughed and appreciated Yash for the video. The clip has garnered over 809,971 views on Instagram.

Yashraj’s clips mostly contain hilarious viral videos to which he adds peppy beats. His recreation of Rakhi’s dialogues ‘Charsulli gardulli tu kya hai?’ had also gone viral before.

Yashraj’s mashup on Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue ‘Twada Kutta Kutta’ was the top watched video. Even the celebs recreated their own version and shared it online. Check out.