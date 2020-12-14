The year 2020 has been different from the past year in a whole lot of ways, but even a pandemic can’t take away from the joys of parenthood. This year, some of the world’s most loved celebrities have grown their families by one, or are just on the edge of it. A lot of people announced lockdown pregnancies, which had led to the coining of a new term – Coronials. Coronial is the term that is being assigned to the generation who will be conceived during the coronavirus quarantine period. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Returns to Father Duty, Reunites With Son Agastya After Four Months

This year, our Instagram feeds were overflowing with baby announcements and now when the year is about to end, it is a good time to show you a strong dose of cuteness. From Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anita Hassandani, here's a list of couples who announced their pregnancy in unique ways:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and Saif in August, announced they are pregnant with their second child. In a statement, they wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. — Saif and Kareena.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra surprised their Bollywood fans in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl Samisha Shetty Kundra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik and Natasa announced their pregnancy in May. Hardik shared pictures of Natasa’s baby bump and a few pictures from a traditional ceremony. “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better 😊 Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes 🙏”, he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the news of their baby arrival on August 27. Captioning the post, the actor wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” The pregnancy announcement by Virat Kohli on Twitter became the ‘Most Liked Tweet’ of 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol

Amrita announced her pregnancy on the 9th month. She took to Instagram to share a beautiful caption with a pic of her with a baby bump. “For YOU it’s the 10th Month… But for US, it’s THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃 Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE’th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It’s True … the Baby is Coming Soon 😃… An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families… … Thank you universe 💫”, Amrita wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO🇮🇳 (@amrita_rao_insta)



Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy announced their pregnancy with an adorable video on Instagram. Anita Hassanandani shared a video where the couple portrayed their journey through courtship, wedding and pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay

TV actors Teejay Sidhu and husband Karanvir Bohra are all set to welcome their third child and shared the news on Instagram in August. The couple already has four-year-old twin daughters Vienna and Raya Bella.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

Jankee Parekh And Nakuul Mehta

On November 7, 2020, Nakuul Mehta had announced that he and his wife are expecting. Sharing a beautiful video of how they had started off as best friends, had turned into girlfriend- boyfriend, then had gotten married and are now going to embrace parenthood, Nakuul had written, “Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS Circle of life & then some more .. Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding.”