Top Entertainment Hashtags of 2021: This year, there were many memorable social media hashtags on Twitter and Instagram that started trends. Whether you’ve seen them on your newsfeeds, searched for them on your social pages or shared them after viewing your favourite ad, hashtags are what make users in the digisphere ‘talk the talk’. The entertainment industry too witnessed several hashtags. Here’s a look at the best entertainment hashtags of the year. Let’s dive in!Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Disha Patani's Animal-Print Bikini to Esha Gupta's Floral One, Top Bikini Looks of The Year - See Bold Pics

Here are the top 10 trending hashtags of the year:

#SidNaaz (Shehnaaz Gill – Sidharth Shukla): Bigg Boss personalities Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have massive fan following on social media and had ruling the hearts of millions of fans. After Sidharth’s death in 2021, Sidnaaz again became the top trends. SidNaaz has crossed 8.2 Million posts on Instagram with hashtag #SidNaaz, created by fans, supporters and social media users. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Asks Tejasswi Prakash to Stay Away After Feeling Neglected

#Master: Tamil movie Master went viral on social media after the release. The film featured Vijay as JD (John Durairaj) · Vijay Sethupathi as Bhavani. People couldn’t stop talking about the movie. The hit film had collected a total of Rs 223.00 Crores in the Worldwide Collection. the film earned around Rs 250–300 crores. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Auditioned For Mohinder Amarnath's role in 83 But Opted-Out Later, Here’s Why

#PermissionToDance: BTS ARMYs know what this hashtag means to them. Permission to Dance is a new song released by the South Korean boy band BTS. The song was a tribute to the bright future and talks about never losing hope during these dark times. Fans all over the world started trending #PermissionToDance on social media to take part in the challenge. BTS also did a concert in Los Angeles where they performed in public and sang Permission to Dance.

#BTSButter: BTS seems to have found a lot of love as the Korean boy band ruled music conversations in India. The K-pop band’s tweets are also the most retweeted and liked this year. The K-pop group continued to inspire their ARMY. After the release of upbeat song Butter, fans got berserk on social media and they only talk about #BTSButter. From a nine-week run at the Billboard Hot 100 charts to a Grammy nomination, Butter won hearts and acclaim across the music industry, and volumes of conversation from fans on Twitter.

#WeStandWithSuriya (Jai Bhim Row): #WeStandWithSuriya was one of the trending hashtags of 2021. On November 15, Vanniyar Sangam sent a legal notice to Suriya, Jyotika, director TJ Gnanavel and Amazon Prime Video for tarnishing the reputation of the Vanniyar community. Following this, Suriya’s fans took to Twitter to express solidarity with the team of Jai Bhim. They started trending #WeStandWithSuriya on Twitter.

#VicKat (Vicky Kausal-Katrina Kaif): VicKat is a combination of Vicky Kausal-Katrina Kaif’s names that fan gave ahead of their wedding on December 9. It all started when media houses shared the news that if drones are found to be flying around the wedding venue, they’ll be shot down. There were weird SOPs shared on the internet as it was a big fat celebrity wedding.

#WeStandWithSRK: #WeStandWithSRK trended on Twitter after Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs case. Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case. Fans showed their support to stand in solidarity with SRK and his family by trending #WeStandWithSRK.

#RRR and #RCRRR (Ram Charan): RRR is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language period action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli, and produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt among others. However, mega power star Ram Charan is the only name that’s going around the Twitter the last few days. Each time one opens social media apps, if there is one hashtag that is trending consistently, then it is of Ram Charan. Hashtags such as #RamCharan #RRRRC #RCRRR are one of the top hashtags of 2021.

#TejRan (Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra): Hashtag TejRan goes trending again on Twitter after a series of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s romantic interactions on BB live. In Bigg Boss 15, Karan and Tejasswi were seen kissing each other at the back of the kitchen counter.

#ShaRa (Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty): Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were making the headlines in 2021. They started dating inside the house and came out as a couple. They were one of the most talked couple in 2021. ShaRa was created by their fans.