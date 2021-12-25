Big Bollywood News of 2021: The big breaking entertainment stories of 2021 brought a mix of emotions. While some made us feel proud, others made us worry about our future of Indian cinema. From controversies, to celebrities’ deaths. This year was not at all easy. The audience were in shock to learn Sidharth Shukla’s death, Aryan Khan’s arrest and a lot more. A look at some of the biggest Bollywood news stories of 2021.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Six Cryptocurrencies That Jumped More Than 10,000 Per Cent In 2021

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh Fight on Rihanna

It was in February 2021, when Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut got into a war of words on Twitter after the release of the singer's new single, Riri (Rihanna). Diljit Dosanjh had released a new song dedicated to Rihanna after her viral tweet supporting the ongoing farmers' protests. The song went viral. Kangana reacted to the song and wrote, "Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai? One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it's all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda (He also wants to make some money. Since when were you planning this? It would have taken at least one month to prepare for the video and the announcement)."

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Trolled After Naming Second Son Jehangir Ali Khan

A certain section of the internet took offence to the couple naming their first son Taimur, which they erroneously linked to the Turkic invader. A similar controversy unfolded after it was revealed that the couple had named their second son Jehangir. Saif Ali Khan, along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, were trolled for naming their second son Jehangir Ali Khan.

Income Tax Department Raids Properties Of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap

In March 2021, the Income Tax Department’s investigation unit conducted searches at premises linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and film director Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai. The searches were a part of a tax evasion probe and conducted at about 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. Taapsee even reacted to the IT Raid and said, “If there has been a human error, I will pay up for it as a punishment or whatever it is I am supposed to do,” the actor told the news portal in an interview. “But I am not a criminal, I haven’t done anything illegal criminally, so I am not scared of any of those consequences.”

Tandav Controversy: FIR Filed Against Saif Ali Khan’s Web Series on Amazon Prime Over promoting Religious Enmity

An FIR was filed against the director and writer of the web series Tandav – Ali Abbas Jafar and Gaurav Solanki, allegedly for promoting Hindu gods in a bad light. Tandav featured Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Gauahar Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anup Soni, Kumud Mishra, Dino Morea and Sandhya Mridul among others. Tandav was accused of hurting religious sentiments of a section of the audience, especially with its now-controversial scene featuring Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, who, dressed as lord Shiva, was seen mouthing lines about ‘azaadi’.

NCB Raided Ananya Panday’s House In Drugs Case

Actor Ananya Panday’s Mumbai home was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in October and she has been called for questioning. The NCB summoned Ananya on the basis of the WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan as it has been said that the two spoke regarding drugs in one of the old chats.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Got Arrested in Drugs Case

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment. It was one of the biggest news of the world. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tried really hard to bring Aryan back home but it happened after 21 days of imprisonment.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2

Bollywood and TV celebrity Sidharth Shukla’s demise shook the world. He was not just the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, but an actor who was in everyone’s heart. He died from a suspected heart attack on September 2. He was 40. He had won the World’s Best Model title in December 2005 beating 40 other participants from across Asia, Latin America, and Europe. May his soul rest in peace.