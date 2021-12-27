Remembering The Lives We Lost This Year: We experienced our share of ups and downs in the year 2021, but one thing remains constant: life is uncertain. Some people live long and rich lives till they reach their shadow years, while others come to an end sooner. Long illnesses, heart attacks, and COVID-19 have all claimed the lives of some well-known celebrities this year. Their on-screen personalities and memories will live on forever in our hearts.Also Read - Take Fashion Cues From These Bollywood Celebs Who Brought in Different Bridal Trends For The Year 2021

Take a look back at the famous personalities who died in 2021:

Actor Sidharth Shukla, who rose to fame on television with his role in the drama Balika Vadhu, passed away on September 2 following a heart attack. His death stunned the television and film industries. Shukla became a household celebrity after winning the 13th season of Bigg Boss in 2019. He made his Bollywood debut with romantic-comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014.

He also had a successful television career, hosting series such as Savdhaan India and India’s Got Talent 6. Sidharth Shukla had always bucked the odds when it came to his work.

2. Puneeth Rajkumar (October 29)

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was only 46 years old when he died after suffering a major heart attack. Puneeth died at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru on October 29th after suffering a heart attack. His eyes were donated just like his father, Dr Rajkumar. Many of his followers were shocked to learn of his death. Puneeth Rajkumar’s death news was so heartbreaking to his fans that two of them died with their heart collapsing as soon as they heard about the star’s demise. He was known for his roles in films such as ‘Power‘ and ‘Yuvarathnaa.‘ The actor was quite often complimented for being physically active and healthy.

3. Dilip Kumar (July 7)

Yousuf Khan, who went by the screen name Dilip Kumar during his film career, had been ailing for some time. The death of the legendary actor left legions of fans and colleagues heartbroken. Cinematic legend was 98 years old when he took his last breath. From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone paid respect to the famous actor. Former PM Manmohan Singh wrote Saira Banu a letter in which he expressed his condolences to Dilip’s demise. For his portrayal of the enigmatic, deep romantic in classics such as ‘Mughal-e-Azam‘ and ‘Devdas,’ the actor was hailed the ‘tragedy king’ by generations of moviegoers.

4. Rajiv Kapoor (February 9)

Actor and director Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9th at the age of 58. According to his brother Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv had no past medical conditions. The youngest son of Raj Kapoor was best known for the 1985 smash hit, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, while he made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with the film Ek Jaan Hain Hum. ‘Henna,’ directed by his elder brother Randhir Kapoor, starring Rishi Kapoor, was his first production. His family, friends, and admirers will miss the actor-turned-producer who went by the nickname ‘Chimpu.’

5. Surekha Sikri (July 16)

A National Award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri, died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai at the age of 75. Several Bollywood celebs like Jahnvi Kapoor, Nimrit Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela among others took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the veteran actress. The actor gained a lot of recognition with her performance as stern grandmother Kalyani Devi in the TV soap Balika Vadhu. She was a cast member of the show from its beginning in 2008 till its conclusion in 2016. Her performance as a grandmother in Badhaai Ho in 2018 was also well-received.

6. Anupam Shyam (August 8)

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who played Thakur Sajjan Singh in the Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, passed away in August 08. The actor passed away at the age of 63 due to multiple organ failure. He was also seen in Bollywood films such as Dastak, Dil Se…, Lagaan, Golmaal, and Munna Michael. He has also appeared in Krishna Chali London, Rishtey, Doli Armaano Ki, and Hum Ne Li Hai Shapath. His demise left many television actors saddened as they expressed their condolences for the late actor.

7. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal (May 1)

He was an actor who appeared in some well-known films, TV shows, and web series. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal died because of Covid-19 problems. He was 52 when he took his last breath. After resigning from the Indian Army, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal began acting in 2003. He appeared in several films, including Page 3, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, 2 States, and The Ghazi Attack. He appeared in shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Anil Kapoor’s 24 on television. He was last featured in the popular online series Special Ops on Disney Plus Hotstar.

8. Brahma Mishra (December 2)

Mirzapur actor Brahma Swaroop Mishra was found dead in his Mumbai home after complaining of chest trouble. According to the sources, after his neighbours complained of a stench coming from the flat, Mumbai police discovered the actor’s body in his bathroom three days after his death. His co-star from the Prime Video series, Divyenndu, verified the news of his death on Instagram, where he posted an emotional statement on the latter’s death. The actor was well-known in pop culture for his portrayal of the character ‘Lalit’ in the series who passed away at the age of 36. Mishra featured in Haseen Dillruba (2021), Kesari (2019), and Chor Chor Super Chor.

9. Ghanashayam Nayak (October 3)

Actor Ghanashyam Nayak who played ‘Nattu Kaka’ in the long-running Hindi comedy ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah,’ died of cancer in October of this year. He, who won the hearts of the audience with his role, passed away at the age of 76. Nayak began his career as a child actor in 1960 and has since had a busy career in Gujarati and Hindi films, as well as on the Gujarati stage. Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala or Nattu Kaka, who handled the accounts section of the electricals store managed by the serial’s main character, Jethalal Gada, played by Dilip Joshi, would be remembered most fondly.

May their soul rest in peace!