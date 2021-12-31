Year ender 2021: The year 2021 saw more women taking over the OTT space with their brilliant and memorable performances. While some really surprised the audience with their choices, some made their way back to screen to show just how much they still have to explore in terms of good stories and good roles. From Sushmita Sen returning with Aarya 2, Raveena Tandon making her web debut to Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kriti Sanon, and Taapsee Pannu leaving a lasting impact on the minds of their viewers – the year gave more than what was expected.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Kareena-Saif To Kapil-Ginni, Celebs Who Were Blessed With Babies This Year

Here’s our list of the top 10 actresses who gave their best performance in OTT shows and movies in 2021:

Raveena Tandon in Aranyak: Raveena made her digital debut with the Netflix series and won instant applause for her fierce performance in the role of a cop. The actor presented herself in a relatable character – a female cop who balances her personal life, family, work and derives strength from being a woman. Kriti Sanon in Mimi: By far the best film and the best performance this year hands down, Kriti Sanon cemented her position in the league of Top 3 female stars with a stellar performance that won her accolades. With equal portions sensitivity and gusto, the actress choose to step into the shoes of a surrogate mother this early in her career and the bold choice paid off in heaps and bounds. Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums: The actor came back on screen after a long time. Pooja played the role of CEO of a top bank in Mumbai in the Netflix series. The actor appeared absolutely sincere and fearless as a woman who was ready to face any challenge effortlessly. Pooja’s performance got appreciated by both the critics and the fans alike. Samantha Ruth Prabhu in The Family Man 2: This was Samantha’s debut on OTT, an actor who has previously done big-screen entertainers, mostly playing glamorous roles or the pretty girl-next-door. In The Family Man 2, she totally unleashed her side of creativity in an unexpected role. Samantha played the role of a rebel and her performance stood tall with the likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi among others. Sushmita Sen in Aarya 2: The actor once again took over the screens as ‘sherni’ in the second season of her Emmy-nominated series Aarya 2 on Disney+Hotstar. Right from her performance to her being this astute single woman – a protector and a fierce mother – Sushmita rules the OTT world in 2021. Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re: Despite starring alongside two cinema heavyweights, Sara Ali Khan led the show with her impressive portrayal of Rinku, an orphan who desires the love of both her husband and lover. The young actress rode the rollercoaster of emotions like a pro in Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chhorii: After several successes in the romantic-comedy space, Nushrratt took a different route and surprised audiences and her fans with a film like Chhorii, her first solo lead. Chhorii ushered in a new era for the actress and had the audiences and critics alike raving about her foray into a different genre and her nuanced portrayal in the horror. Vidya Balan in Sherni: Constantly at odds with engrained patriarchy, Vidya Balan in Sherni fights tooth and nail for what she believes in. The actress proved that she still has it and made an impact minus the theatrics, even in the haunting silences. Fatima Sana Shaikh in Ajeeb Daastans: Fatima has always been a gifted actor but her nuanced portrayal in the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans only went on to cement her position as one of the finest actors in the country. The actress made an impact even in hushed pauses and was lauded for another great performance. Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. With Rashmi Rocket, the actress once again touched upon an important and necessary topic. She discussed and brought to light the problems faced by athletes due to the unfair practice of gender testing in sports. It was a delicate story and Taapsee got into the skin of her character effortlessly. She transformed herself physically to look like Rashmi, a sprinter and understood the character to convey her story.

Which was your favourite performance of the year? Also Read - Year Ender 2021: #BTSButter to #VicKat, Top Entertainment Hashtags of The Year