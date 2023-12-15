Home

Entertainment

Year Ender 2023: 12th Fail to OMG 2, Top 10 Bollywood Movies That Left Us Thinking!

The year 2023 witnessed several movies either on theatre screens or OTT platforms. However, there are some movies which force people to start a conversation. Take a look at those different movies here.

Take a look at top 10n movies from 2023 that left started a conversation.

The year 2023 is about to come to an end, with only 15 days left for a new beginning. 2023 wasn’t just another year in the Bollywood industry, but the year has a maximum number of superhits. Throughout 2023, several Bollywood films were released either on big screens or OTT platforms, which dared to break out of the mainstream masala, delivering movies that not only entertained but also left fans with introspection on copious questions.

There are a variety of movies that were released, tackling complex issues, themes, and social stigmas. All these movies forced a layman to think twice and also made them talk for a good change. Take a look at the top 10 movies that left the audience thinking for good.

12th Fail

Every year a sea of aspirants striving to achieve their dream of becoming an IAS or IPS officer appears for the UPSC exam, and this is the only core subject of Vikrant Massey’s movie. The film is about how a man rising from dire poverty dares to dream of becoming an IAS officer. 12th Fail shows the battle of an underdog with admirable grit and courage, the odds stacked against him, to crack the UPSC examination. For a layman, the film seemed way too relatable due to the struggles, highs, and lows an aspirant faces while preparing for the exam.

Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie “Animal” featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead has garnered mixed reviews. The movie is about how a son’s love for his father turns into toxicity and also impacts his romantic life. However, what was really intriguing in the movie was the misogyny wrapped around the film and the idea of treating a woman. The movie glorifies the concept of alpha males and violence. Just fifteen minutes into the film, one can understand by ridiculous dialogues what exact influence it can create on its audience.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar-starrer doesn’t mince words and has definitely kick-started a conversation. The taboo subject of masturbation has always been brushed under the carpet in Indian culture and society. However, the film very cleverly uses religion (sanatan dharm) to lay examples that the subject is not taboo and should be considered for an open discussion. The film talks about normalizing the teachings of sex education as it picks various examples from Holy Hindu scriptures.

Ghoomer

If one has to take inspiration from grit and determination, then Ghoomer is the film for them. The movie features Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi in lead roles. The film is all about the testament to the indomitable human spirit with an inspiring narrative.

The movie is about a young batting prodigy Anina, who loses her right hand on the eve of her international cricketing debut. However, she never loses hope, and with innovative training, she becomes a bowler for the Indian cricket team.

Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh

Released on January 26, 2023, the movie “Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh” is a ‘watch and decide on your own’ film. The movie is about the bitter ideology tussle between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. The movie takes a reductionist and revisionist approach to depict the assassination of the Father of the Nation by a Hindu zealot and envisions a fictional aftermath.

In its attempt to convey its message, the film engages in a balancing act that seems to diminish the severity of the crime. The reviews of the film directly point out that deciding who did right and who did wrong is a complete perspective game and a subjective matter.

Zwigato

Kapil Sharma-starrer and directed by Nandita Das, the movie is about the struggles and hard shifts a lower-middle-class man goes through while working as a food delivery agent. The movie is based on how a food delivery agent works from dawn to dusk runs the bread and butter of his family. Zwigato forces its audience to introspect about the hardship these delivery men face, yet with the same fortitude they walk out of their home the next day to earn money.

Bheed

The thriller-drama, which features Rajkummar Rao, Kritika Kamra, and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, is about the hardest time every Indian has gone through during Covid. The movie depicts how a police officer is tasked with stopping migrant workers from crossing the border.

The movie is based on the overwhelming turn of events that captures the horrors and complexities of the Indian lockdown and what the aftermath of the event looked like.

The Vaccine War

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie is about the continuous hard work of the entire medical community in India who fight against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the movie tells about the development of Covaxin during the COVID-19 pandemic in India, shedding light on the efforts of scientists involved in its creation.

The Kerala Story

Another Vivek Agnihotri directorial, the movie is about a young woman from Kerala who finds herself stuck in a deep trap of terrorism. The movie focuses on the religious conversions in the state of Kerala and how innocent women are becoming a victim of the matter.

Gulmohar

The Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore-starrer film is a treat to the audience’s eyes. The movie is about the Batra family, who is all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. The film depicts the shift in emotions and bonds a family goes through while leaving their old house and moving into a new one. The film is extremely relatable for the streetman with each emotion it depicts.

Do let us know which of the movies mentioned above you liked the most?!

