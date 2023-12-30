Home

Entertainment

Year Ender 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan To Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Actors Who Performed Well This Year

Year Ender 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan To Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Actors Who Performed Well This Year

Year Ender 2023: The Bollywood industry has received a positive feedback from the audience. From movies like Jawaan, Sam Bahadur, and 12th Fail had performed well at the box office. Here's a list of actors who performed well in 2023.

Year Ender 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan To Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Actors Who Performed Well This Year

After enduring two years of devastating setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a dismal 2022 where only a few Bollywood movies found success at the box office, the B-town industry has finally made a triumphant return to its golden, blockbuster form in 2023. Audiences who had become accustomed to OTT streaming have flocked back to theaters to see their favorite stars on the big screen. The top Bollywood actors have reclaimed their glory, delivering consecutive hits that not only revived the film sector but also helped engage the audience with blockbuster releases. Here’s a list of actors who had a successful 2023 in the Bollywood industry.

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan’s Success in 2023

The year 2023 belonged to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor at the box office in a single year achieved a milestone that many stars can only aspire for. Bollywood movie fans eagerly welcomed his return after a four-year movie with Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan in January, where he transitioned from the King of Romance to a full-fledged action hero. The Siddharth Anand film became the talk of the town with a box office collection of Rs 543 crore only to be surpassed by SRK himself six months later with Jawan. Fans were thrilled by the Atlee mass action entertainer, which showcased the worldwide superstar in a completely new light. His third film of the year was a debut collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki which was loved by the audience.

You may like to read

Ranbir’s Transformation into Animal

Ranbir Kapoor also made waves this year with two successful films that collectively earned over 600 crores at the Indian box office. While Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhutti Main Makkar endeared him to male audiences, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s intense saga Animal drew criticism from viewers for its misogynistic views and glorification of toxic masculinity. Nevertheless, Ranbir delivered his best performances in both roles, winning over audiences and box office returns.

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Release

Salman Khan made a comeback to the silver screen after a two-year hiatus and achieved a box office success of nearly 400 crores with his two movies, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. While his Eid releases didn’t impress everyone, audiences were thrilled and entertained by his portrayal of the spy Tiger, cheering and whistling in appreciation.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Ignited Spark In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After almost struggling in the Bollywood industry, Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, not just appreciated for the storyline but also lauded the actors for their impeccable performance. The film turned out to make a huge box office collection of Rs 350 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt continued with her string of successful movies, In the year 2022 Alia featured in Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings, and Brahmastra Part 1 which were a successful hit.

Shahid Kapoor Nails The OTT Platform

Shahid Kapoor experienced a year of transformation, making his mark in the world of OTT with the release of the Farzi series and the film Bloody Daddy. Despite not having a theatrical release, his OTT projects garnered significant praise, making 2023 a successful year for him.

Vicky Kaushal Ends 2023 On Positive Note

In 2023, Vicky Kaushal had a remarkable year with the release of four diverse films. He started the year with the sleeper hit Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and then appeared in The Great Indian Family, which unfortunately did not perform well at the box office. Following this, he starred in Sam Bahadur and Dunki. The former received a respectable reception, while his second movie also did quite well. Vicky received great acclaim for his performances in both films, making a significant contribution to the cinematic landscape of 2023.

Vikrant Massey In 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey takes on the role of a lifetime as Manoj Kumar Sharma in the 12th Fail movie. The movie revolves around a young man from the Chambal region who is deeply inspired by a policeman and aspires to become one himself. However, the odds are stacked against him. Vikrant Massey’s performance is captivating, as he skillfully uses his body language to convey the underdog story without it feeling forced. It’s not a flashy or predictable portrayal, but one that subtly portrays the character’s determination and passion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.