Home

Entertainment

Year Ender 2023: From SRK-Nayanthara to Ranbir Kapoor-Triptii Dimri, 5 Fresh On-screen Pairings Of the Year

Year Ender 2023: From SRK-Nayanthara to Ranbir Kapoor-Triptii Dimri, 5 Fresh On-screen Pairings Of the Year

From Animal to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, there are a bunch of movies which saw fresh on-screen pairings. Take a look at the names of the actors who shared the screen together for the first.

Fresh On-screen pairs of 2023

The year 2023 witnessed some massive hits. From SRK’s Jawan to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, there are various movies that minted money at the box office. Amidst lavishly mounted blockbusters, impactful narratives, and standout cameo appearances, a multitude of events unfolded. Notably, there were also numerous on-screen pairings that marked their debut. The prospect of first-time collaborations is consistently thrilling, and fans have eagerly anticipated the union of many of these pairs for quite some time.

Trending Now

From movies such as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Lust Stories 2, there are various films that saw pairs working together for the first time. Take a list of movies and actors who collaborated for the first time on the big screens.

You may like to read

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Luv Ranjan’s 2023 rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar brought Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor first time together. Ranbir plays the role of Mickey, who helps the couple to break up. But the story takes a u-turn when Mickey falls for Tinni (played by Shraddha). The movie managed to bring the audience to the big screens and received appreciation.

2. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan

Atlee’s “Jawan” witnessed the dynamic collaboration of two formidable stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The movie debuted in packed theatres, a common occurrence for titles led by SRK, and part of its success was attributed to the captivating allure of this new on-screen duo. “Chaleya” highlighted their remarkable chemistry as they synchronized their steps, delivering a blend of emotions that resonated with audiences and garnered support for the on-screen couple.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma amused fans with their chemistry on Lust Stories. The duo paired for steamy romantic scenes in the film directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Tamannaah and Vijay played each other’s exes with a turbulent past.

4. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna shared the screen for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Though the movie was released on December 21, 2023, people still can’t stop talking about the movie. The film sees Ranbir playing Ranvijay and Rashmika Geetanjai who fall in love, but their relationship goes through major ups and downs.

5. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s duo captivated audiences in Laxman Utekar’s directorial. The movie is a small-town romantic comedy. Though the movie received mixed reviews, the choice of first-time collaborators was evident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.