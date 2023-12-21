Home

Year Ender 2023: Godzilla Minus One to Asteroid City, Top 6 Sci-fi Shows and Movies That Kept You Hooked This Year

From The Creators to Asteroid City, take a look at the top 6 sci-fi shows and movies that will keep you hooked till last.

The year 2023 is about to come to an end, and unlike other years, 2023 turned out to be interesting for movies and shows. With numerous outstanding films and series hitting the theatres and OTT platforms respectively, an entertainment junkie has a sea of content to dive into. However, one category that stood out among others was the series of films which fall under the sci-fi umbrella.

Some of the sci-fi films are gems of animation, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The sci-fi realm consists of infinite possibilities, experiments, and fascinating concepts like alien invasion and whatnot. Take a look at the top 6 sci-fi movies or shows that rule the theatres and OTT platforms.

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the movie lived up to everyone’s expectations. The film has a gripping storyline, and the cherry on top is the eye-popping animation that the masses have ever seen. In short, the film is a masterpiece that will keep you hooked to the TV screen. The film can be watched on Netflix.

2. Godzilla Minus One

If you love thrillers and adventures, then the film is definitely for you. The plot of the film is based on the crisis Japan is going through, and it becomes even worse when a giant animal emerges out of the blue. The movie is helmed by Takashi Yamazaki, and the film will surprise you every minute. The movie was released on the big screens and received massive appreciation.

3. Asteroid City

The film is retro sci-fi, which is about the famous fictional play about a father who is grieving and decides to travel to a small rural town, where his worldview is disrupted forever. The movie celebrates the importance of arts and dreams with a major punch of sci-fi in it. The movie was released on Amazon Prime.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Fans of MCU were beaming with joy when finally the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in 2023. The movie witnesses whether it is action, suspense, thriller, you name it, and the film has it. Guardians 3 is an emotional roller coaster the likes of which Marvel cinema has never seen. One can tune in to Disney+ to watch the film.

5. The Creator

If you are a sci-fi fan, then this movie is the one for you. The film will force a fan to say ‘Movies like these are not made anymore.’ The movie tells the tale of a hardened ex-special forces agent who looks for the elusive architect of humanity’s enemies amid the ongoing war between humans and artificial intelligence. The film was released in theatres and earned major accolades.

6. They Cloned Tyrone

The movie will not only live up to the expectation of sci-fi but will also be a delight to watch as the film is pulpy, hilariously satirical, and filled with winks. One can watch the film on Netflix.

