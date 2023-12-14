Home

Year-Ender 2023: Kiara Advani to Randeep Hooda, Bollywood Celebs Who Promised Forever to Each Other in Dreamy Weddings This Year

In 2023, several Bollywood celebrities tied the knot. From Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, a multitude of stars exchanged vows and embraced marital bliss. Take a look here:

Year-ender 2023: The year 2023 witnessed numerous wedding ceremonies of various B-town celebrities. From Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, several stars exchanged vows at events featuring lavish decor, happy faces, and a promise of a lifetime of happiness. Let’s take a look at different Bollywood celebs who sealed the deal this year.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya and KL Rahul pledged eternal love to each other on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony. The pastel-themed wedding took place at Athiya’s father Suneil Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, various pictures of the couple surfaced online, stealing the show on their big day.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Another highly anticipated wedding of the year was Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s. The duo, who sparked dating rumours since the release of ‘Shershaah,’ celebrated their big day on February 7, 2023. The couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at Jaisalmer’s regal Suryagarh Palace.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

On January 27, 2023, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra stamped their love with a wedding ceremony that captivated the internet. The couple opted for an intimate ceremony with their families. Masaba looked stunning in a barfi pink raw silk lehenga, while Satyadeep wore a light pink ensemble.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker announced her court marriage with politician Fahad Ahmad on February 16, 2023. The actress shared their love story on Instagram. Later in March, they hosted grand traditional wedding festivities.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

In an intimate ceremony illuminated by Udaipur’s golden light, Parineeti and Raghav exchanged vows on September 24th. Surrounded by loved ones, Parineeti radiated in a Manish Malhotra lehenga, perfectly complementing Raghav’s off-white sherwani. Their journey, which began with a May engagement, culminated in a fairytale wedding.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Liashram

On November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Imphal, Manipur. The wedding followed traditional Meitei rituals, and the Mumbai reception took place on December 11, 2023.

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur

The latest couple to tie the knot is Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur. They got married on December 10, 2023, in a dreamy wedding in Mumbai.

Do let us know who is your favourite B-town couple and why?!

