Mumbai: Mumbai: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor are in Maldives for a vacation. On Monday morning, the lovebirds jetted off from Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra. Alia and Ranbir, who have recently recovered from COVID-19, were trolled badly by the netizens for running away from all the chaos. People called them ‘Bhagode’ as they leave Mumbai in this situation where the whole county is suffering. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Takes Rs 2.5 Lakh Bag With Her to Maldives, Clicked With Ranbir Kapoor at Airport - See Pics

One of the users wrote: “Highest degree of illiteracy. What fine examples these stars are setting!!!! *slowclaps*”. Another user wrote: “Ab in sabko kya kahe… bhagode…”. Also Read - Disha Patani Rocks Fabulous Figure in Brown Bikini as She Poses Sans Tiger Shroff in Maldives

Many users are calling them shameless as the whole country is having a tough time. “Shameless ppl. Country is facing such tough times. Instead of helping people vacation is important. #shameless”. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Jet Off to Maldives Amid Maharashtra Janta Curfew – See Photos

“Ye sab celebrities maldives koun bhag rahy h har roz ek nikal raha h wahan ki sarkar bhandara baant rahi h kya ya wahan corona nhi h”, wrote the other follower.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Here are some more comments trolling Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor:

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and young Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that the state is expecting a third wave of COVID-19 soon, however, it cannot be determined how strong or weak the third wave can be. A week after it imposed stringent restrictions in the state, the Maharashtra government will now further restrict timings of grocery shops to just four hours a day, from 7am to 11 am.