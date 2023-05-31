Home

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Turns 10: Ayan Mukerji Shares BTS To Mark The Special Day

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featured Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in 2013.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completes 10 years of its release today. The film made us embark on an unbelievable journey of friendship, love, relationships and ambition. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. To celebrate a decade since its release, Ayan Mukerji has penned an emotional note.

Ayan Mukerji has shared a montage that showcases some memorable moments from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He captioned the video, “YJHD (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) – My second child, a piece of my heart and soul – 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it – with all its perfections and imperfections – is a source of great eternal pride for me!”

Confessing that he had not yet seen the whole movie, Ayan Mukerji continued, “Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it was released …(Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!) But when I am older and wiser – I think I will watch the movie at least once a year – because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life – is forever captured in this movie!”

Ayan Mukerji went on to express gratitude to his fans and wrote how proud he feels when people recognise him as the director of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Soon after Ayan Mukerji shared the post on his Instagram feed, fans were quick to get nostalgic about the movie.

The official account of Netflix India wrote, “A decade of nostalgia will forever be frozen in this timeless classic.”

Singer Aditi Singh Sharma called it a “magical movie”.

Evelyn Sharma, who was also a part of the film, couldn’t resist dropping a comment. She wrote, “Forever favourite.”

One user commented, “They don’t make movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani anymore.”

Another fan noted, “This movie is my soul.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)



Karan Johar Pens Heartfelt Note

Filmmaker Karan Johar also dropped a post with a special note to celebrate 10 years of YJHD. He wrote, “Time flies…especially when a film like #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani never gets old. This was a special story which really got the heart and the pulse of the generation and many more to come…And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!! #10YearsOfYJHD.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir Kapoor worked with Ayan Mukerji for his fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra-Part One. The film also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead.

