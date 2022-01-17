Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Review: This eight-episode series, conceived as a pulpy thriller, is a fascinating psychological romance drama set against a milieu of crime and power. ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,’ set in the imaginary village of Onkara, follows Vikrant, a recently graduated engineering student who has been the love of Purva’s life since her school days. Purva is the daughter of Akheraj Awasthi, a local politician who will go any mile to ensure his daughter’s happiness. Years later, circumstances make their paths meet when Vikrant after finishing his studies, is forced by his father to seek Akheraj’s blessings and maybe a ‘job.’ Vikrant’s father works as an accountant for Akheraj and is indebted to him on various grounds.Also Read - Looop Lapeta Trailer: Partners in Crime Taapsee Pannu - Tahir Raj Bhasin Get Into a Big Problem of ’50 Lakh 50 Minutes’| Watch

Vikrant unenthusiastically lands up at Akheraj's premise and by happenstance meets Purva, who ensures that her father offers him a job as the manager of her Zumba classes with a plump salary. Instead of getting elated, Vikrant is not happy because he can't fathom how he'd put his engineering education to use in a dead-end job. Also, unbeknownst to his family, he is in love with his college mate Shikha Agarwal and dreams of settling with her in Bhilai, where he hopes to get a job.

So, the next day after promising Shikha that he would marry her, Vikrant goes to Akheraj's office intending to tell Akheraj that he is not interested in working for him. While he is there, he witnesses an event that repulses him. He then goes to Purva and tells her that he is not interested in working for her family, but the events that follow make it clear that he can't escape Purva's clutches.

So, he reluctantly accepts to work and later even marries Purva with the intention of revenge. How he attempts to break free from Purva and her family, forms the crux of the narrative. The characters are all well-etched, and the lines they mouth are refreshing at times may even be soapy that drives too many aspects of the dramatic narrative.

Tahir Raj Bhasin as Vikrant is impressive. You feel and root for him as he takes you through Vikrant’s emotional journey from a simpleton to a determined lover wanting to marry the person he loves. Similarly striking are Vikrant’s friend Golden, and Bijendra Kala, who essays his father. For a change, Kala brings his character to life with his charged histrionics. The rest of the cast backed by familiarity is sincere but passable.

On the creative front, the series’ premise is clear, with the screenplay frequently hinting at some far-fetched possibilities. The story’s speed keeps you on the edge of your seat. Only the final episode, with its sudden finish, leaves you disillusioned because it fails to deliver on the promise made in the first episode.

(With inputs from IANS)