Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bigg Boss 15, the very volatile reality programme, is becoming extremely popular. Contestants are striving for the ticket in the finale task and a chance to take home the trophy. The show's producers have invited Bollywood celebs to add to the enjoyment and take things to the next level. Actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be on the show this time to promote their forthcoming film Jersey, which is due to be released on December 31. The star cast of the film will be seen shaking legs with host and superstar Salman Khan.

The video starts with the Bigg Boss host requesting Shahid to teach him the hook-up step from the popular song 'Main Tere Agal Bagal.' The dance is performed by both actors in formal attire, and Mrunal, who is dazzling in a green colour dress, copies them. They all seem to have a great time.

About the song: The song is from the film Phata Poster Nikhala Hero, which also stars Ileana D'Cruz. According to reports, the film is supposedly based on Mithun Chakraborty's 1989 film Guru, which was a remake of Kamal Haasan's 1985 Tamil hit Kaakki Sattai.

Take a look:

Salman further invites sensational duo Karan Kundra and Umar Riaz to shake a leg on Shahid’s song ‘Dhating Nach,’ also from Phata Poster Nikhala Hero and their performance leaves everyone cracking. Things get intense when housemates have to label each other losers by handing over jerseys.

Bigg Boss house is full of twists and turn, watch this space for more updates.

When it comes to the forthcoming film Jersey, it’s a remake of a Tamil film of the same name. The plot centres around a man in his 30s who is attempting to resurrect his cricketing career. Everyone is skeptical, but it will be interesting to see if he succeeds.