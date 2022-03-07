Mumbai: Actor Urfi Javed’s latest video series is a loud call asking to bring back sultry cutout dresses. The internet-sensation posted on her Instagram timeline from her latest shoot looking drop-dead-gorgeous. The diva wore a champagne satin dress with a deep plunging neckline and criss-cross open front and back and a belt pattern that showed off her svelte figure. Urfi Javed’s tresses were kept short and open in waves to frame her well-defined face. Urfi Javed wore stone-encrusted earrings with the revealing dress. For this look, Urfi’s makeup gave her a natural-looking sunkissed glow. Her eyes makeup is on point complemented with pink lip colour. Well, she definitely looks hot in yet another bizarre outfit.Also Read - Urfi Javed Ditches Cut-Out Dresses And Wears Lehenga, Fans Say ‘Aise Ache Lagte Ho’

While sharing the post, Urfi Javed gave credits to her designer and wrote, “I don’t blame you much for wanting to be free . Outfit @shwetaswardrobe @shwetasrii”. Fans reacted to her new look and trolled her designer for the same. One of the users wrote, “Yeh Kisne Banaya Hai Ab ******”. Another fan appreciated her, “You can pull off any dress nicely as your skin texture is very good. Don’t listen to trollers. You look fabulous”. Also Read - Urfi Javed And Kunwarr Rubbish Dating Rumours, Talk About Their On-Screen Chemistry And Fashion Sense| Exclusive

Watch Urfi Javed’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Drops Sensuous Video in Blue Cut-Out Top, Netizens Say ‘Sab Toh Dikh Raha Hai’| Watch

This is not the first time Urfi’s designer has been trolled. She was schooled a few months ago when the actor opted for a front-open-cut top with a leg-revealing slit skirt.