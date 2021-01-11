Actor Mohsin Khan, portraying the role of Kartik Goenka in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is now a proud owner of a stunning apartment in Mumbai. The actor broke the happy news on social media on Sunday and posted a beautiful picture from her new home’s balcony. The aerial shot shows Mumbai’s skyline. Mohsin took a selfie from his new home’s balcony as he sat near the balcony. He can be seen in a white shirt in the picture as he shows his fans the view. Also Read - Balika Vadhu Actor Avika Gor Shares Loved-up Picture Beau Milind Chandwani

Mohsin Khan started his career as the second assistant director on the film Koyelaanchal. He made his television debut with Star Plus’s Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, but rose to fame playing Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opposite Shivangi Joshi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira to Return in Kartik's Life as a Boxer - All About New Storyline

Take a look at Mohsin Khan’s net worth below:

Mohsin Khan rose to even greater fame when he played the role of Kartik in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He earns a good amount of salary from his acting career. He is a proud owner of Mercedes-Benz car. He is reported to get around Rs 40,000 – 50,000 per episode which adds up to his current estimated net worth of around the US $ 2 million that is Rs. 14,68,31,000. IWMBUZZ quotes the latest net worth. Also Read - Pavitra Punia And Eijaz Khan Kiss After Confessing Love For Each Other in Bigg Boss 14

Take a look at his new house:

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi, AShnoor Kaur and others posted congratulatory messages on Mohsin’s new social media post in which he poses from inside his new home.

Mohsin was seen with Urvashi Rautella in a music video Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi.