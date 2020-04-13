Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Simran Khanna has announced separation from husband Bharat Dudani. According to latest media reports, the actor has confirmed the divorce and will be going ahead with the paper work soon. Simran and Bharat have a son together named Vineet. Reports suggest that the custody of the son has been given to Simran’s husband Vineet. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Stars Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan's Sultry Romance Set Fans on Frenzy | Check Sizzling Video

Confirming the news of the divorce, Simran told Spotboye, "Yes, Bharat and I have divorced. No animosity between us," she said. Talking about her son, she said, "Well, Bharat has Vineet's custody. But I meet Vineet frequently. As I said, Bharat and I went separate ways but hold no grudges."

Simran is the sister of television actor Chahatt Khanna. Simran plays the role of Gayu on hit Star Plus's popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had replaced Deblina Chatterjee on the show.

Earlier last month, Simran had shared a bunch of pictures with her son Vineet on his birthday. “Happy birthday @vineeetkhanna you are the anchor of my life all my love and blessings r with u …Keep shining and live obstacle free .#21stmarch #3 my no 3 is u, loads of love and blessings mera vini,” she had captioned her posts. He replied, “THANK YOU SO MUCH MUMMY, I LOVE YOU meri mummy.”

Simran Khanna is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi television industry who has previously worked in TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Maata Ki Chowki, Krishnaben Khakrawala, Mein Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Udaan, Crime Patrol, Sanyukt, Jai Mummy Di, among others.