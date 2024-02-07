Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi Suffers Injury On Her Knee During Shoot- Watch

Home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pratiksha Honmukhe who plays the character of Ruhi, accidentally get injured while shooting a sequence on the set. Watch video.

Mumbai: One of the most beloved Indian television shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the lead roles. The show continues to captivate audiences with its dramatic storyline. Viewers are in for a rollercoaster of emotions as Yuvraj’s dramatic return adds a new twist to the lives of Armaan, Ruhi, and Abhira, keeping them thoroughly engaged. In a recent episode of the daily soap opera, Pratiksha who plays the role of Ruhi gets injured during the sequence. Here’s how the incident occurred.

Pratiksha aka Ruhi Gets Injured During Shoot- Watch

For the unversed, Pratiksha aka Ruhi acts as the third wheel in the relationship between Abhira and Armaan who are deeply in love with each other. The whole purpose of Ruhi being a third wheel in a relationship means that her action makes Abhira and Armaan walk away from each other.

Recently the daily soap opera actress on her Instagram handle revealed how she suffered a knee injury while shooting the sequence. While performing her act she had to run, inbetween this situation Ruhi knocks her knee next to the furniture placed on the sets although she completes the shoot later she realises her pain in the knee got worse. However, she managed the situation, the actress soothed her pain with the help of an ice pack.

Take a look at Pratiksha’s Instagram video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratiksha Honmukhe (@prati_kshaaa)

Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Express Sorrow as Pratiksha Gets Injured

As Pratiksha posted this video on her Instagram handle fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, asked about the well-being of the actress on her social media comment section. An Instagram user commented, “Jade to dard nahi hua na di (I hope you didn’t feel too much pain sister) (sic).” While another daily soap opera fan wrote, “She’s so cute, hopes she’s ok (sic). The third user wrote, “Jayda toh nahi lagi (crying emoji) (I hope you didn’t hurt yourself too much) (sic).”

