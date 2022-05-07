Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara Aka Pranali Rathod’s Diamond Studded Red Bridal Lehenga Costs a Whopping Amount

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai AbhiRa Wedding: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently treating its viewers with AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu Birla and Akshara Goenka’s destination wedding at Jaipur. Harshad Chopda plays Abhi while Pranali Rathod plays Akshara. The on-screen duo’s chemistry and the wedding track from the show has been mounted at a large scale by the makers. A dekko at the cost of Akshara’s bridal lehenga and other details below…Also Read - TRP List Week 15: Anupamaa Rules With #MaAn Wedding, Imlie And Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Share 3rd Spot

Akshara Looks Like a Princess in Costly Lehenga!

The lead protagonists royal look from the on-screen wedding looks no less than a fairy tale. Pranali Rathod is looking like a doll in her bridal avatar. She is wearing the classic red and gold bridal lehenga. The actor looks like a pucca Rajputana bride/princess. Harshad Chopda charms like a prince in the white and gold sherwani. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one costly affair when it comes to Akshara aka Pranali Rathod's lehenga. As Pranali carries off the heavy getup gracefully, the bridal lehenga reportedly costs about Rs 2,35,000. Check out this dazzling picture of Akshara aka Pranali looking like a royal bride:

Akshara’s bridal lehenga full of luxurious diamonds

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers have American diamonds laced in Akshara aka Pranali's lehenga. The lehenga has also been adorned with an elaborate embroidery comprising antique dori, pita aari embellished with Swarovski crystals, pearls and Mysore bandhani. Check out this adorable picture of AbhiRa from the sets:

Fans express their opinions on Akshara’s lehenga

A wedding track is running parallel to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai‘s AbhiRa Ki Shaadi, which is MaAn Ki Shaadi. Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly and Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna are also going to tie the knot. MaAn fans have expressed concern saying they should also keep a similar budget for MaAn Ki Shaadi. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s crazy fandom has been sharing pictures leaked from the sets of AbhiRa Ki Shaadi online.

