Mumbai: TV actor Mohena Kumari, who rose to fame as Kirti in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is expecting her first child with her husband Suyesh Rawat was surprised by her friends with a baby shower. Mohena's husband was also a part of the surprise baby shower that her friends and family members threw for her. Soon mother-to-be and her friends shared the pictures and videos from the celebration and we're in aww.

She becomes teary-eyed as she witnesses all of the preparations, her friends, family, and the surprise. Mohena and Suyesh, who are about to become parents, are also seen cutting a few lovely cakes with a few children in the film. The setting appears to be well-lit, with lovely decor including a 'Baby Rawat' banner including several colourful balloons. The joy didn't stop there, as the entire Rawat family and Mohena's friends participated in several games at the surprise baby shower.

Take a peek at Mohena’s baby shower celebration:

Mohena became emotional and posted a beautiful mention for her friends in the comment area. She wrote, “This video is going to be one of my fav videos ever @mehtaamey.It was such a special moment. I was totally and so beautifully surprised. Thank you so so much @vasundhrarajlaxmi you made my pregnancy days 10 times more special your hard work paid off and you made the day so memorable with all your games , this lovely decor and all the fun we had. @suyeshrawat , Baby Sumo and I are so lucky to have you all in our lives. Also big thanks to @madhoo_v11 @divyarajsinghrewa @mehtaamey @iamshampagopikrishna @apurva_tandon and Naina for helping Bhabisa plan this or supporting her with it. Lots and lots of love to you all. Also all the people who missed the baby shower… I’m so so sorry but Bhabisa tried her best to inform whoever she could. And we missed all those who weren’t there and we look forward to meeting you all super duper soon (sic).”

Mohena shared some pictures from the celebration and captioned them, “Thankful and grateful for all the love and blessings.” She also gave a shoutout to a small business whose outfit she chooses for the event.

Take a look:

She shared another picture with a friend, thanking her for the surprise baby shower. She wrote, “Thank you for the most amazing Baby shower I could get @vasundhrarajlaxmi I was so so overwhelmed and so beautifully surprised by this. Will never forget this day.The games , the decor everything was just amazing. Love you so much.”

Take a peek:

Mohena, a member of the royal family of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, is expecting her first child in April. She is currently residing in Mumbai and is in the midst of her pregnancy. We wish nothing but pure joy for the soon parents-to-be! Watch this space for more updates.