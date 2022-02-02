Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Twist: In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu and Akshara’s affection blossoms as they struggle to persuade their family to accept their love. Abhimanyu, played by Harshad Chopda, and Akshara, played by Pranali Rathod, are enthralling their followers with their romantic story. But wait, there’s more, there’s a catch. A girl named Alisha enters Abhimanyu’s life in the precap video for today’s show.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Copies Iconic Kiss Scene From Spider-Man, Fans Call Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod Desi Peter Parker-Mary Jane

We don't know who she is yet, but AbhiRa (shipping name given to Abhimanyu and Akshara by their fans) admirers are outraged to see her getting near to Abhimanyu. Their fans are already displeased with her after seeing them hugging. Some claim she is his sister, while others feel she is a one-sided lover.

Check out the tweets below:

If she’s his sister then tell us that she’s his sister. What’s with your surprise & suspense #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #AbhiRa Anisha calls him as Manyu pic.twitter.com/3CSAfVgeg2 — vrushey❤️ (@vrushey1) February 2, 2022

Exactly! What if she turns out to be that one sided obsessive lover that silent serial killer types #yrkkh #AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai — vrushey❤️ (@vrushey1) February 2, 2022

Anisha looks more like a friend than sister of Abhimanyu Birla

Looks weird because everyone in his family calls him as Abhi and here Anisha calls him as Manyu

I’ve no belief on makers they might pull an UNO REVERSE CARD on us #yrkkh #AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai — vrushey❤️ (@vrushey1) February 2, 2022

I am honestly not a fan of Anisha already she seems like a druggy She’s going to need major development if she’s going to be Kairav love interest, Kairav is way too good of a person to be with a druggy girl. I can understand why her family disown her.#YRKKH #AbhiRa — (@Aaliyaaa1x) February 2, 2022

Let’s hope that she’s his sister.I still don’t trust the makers until I watch the episode because they’re the reason for our trust issues. Earlier they said Vedika won’t marry Karthik.. but they got married & then they said Sirat is Naira because of memory loss #yrkkh #AbhiRa — vrushey❤️ (@vrushey1) February 2, 2022

It will be interesting to see how Abhi and Akshu’s relationship develops with Alisha’s arrival.

Are you excited about the upcoming twist? Watch this space for more updates.