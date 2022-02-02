Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Twist: In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu and Akshara’s affection blossoms as they struggle to persuade their family to accept their love. Abhimanyu, played by Harshad Chopda, and Akshara, played by Pranali Rathod, are enthralling their followers with their romantic story. But wait, there’s more, there’s a catch. A girl named Alisha enters Abhimanyu’s life in the precap video for today’s show.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Copies Iconic Kiss Scene From Spider-Man, Fans Call Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod Desi Peter Parker-Mary Jane
We don’t know who she is yet, but AbhiRa (shipping name given to Abhimanyu and Akshara by their fans) admirers are outraged to see her getting near to Abhimanyu. Their fans are already displeased with her after seeing them hugging. Some claim she is his sister, while others feel she is a one-sided lover. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa Reigns, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Follow - Check Full List
Check out the tweets below:
Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh's Father Put on Ventilator After Suffering From COVID, Actor Urges Fans to Keep Him in Prayers
It will be interesting to see how Abhi and Akshu’s relationship develops with Alisha’s arrival.
Are you excited about the upcoming twist? Watch this space for more updates.