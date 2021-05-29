Mumbai: The Goenkas are preparing for Sirat and Ranveer’s wedding in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, a massive twist awaits them. Also Read - Anupama Massive Twist: Vanraj Tells Bapuji That He Doesn't Want to Marry Kavya, Baa Refuses to Attend Haldi

In the upcoming episode, we will see that while Sirat was already in her bridal attire, she gets to know that a boxing match has been preponed and she needs to leave for that. She will then inform Kartik and Ranveer about the same who will support her in this decision and the Goenkas too will wish her the best. However, nobody is aware that it is a planned conspiracy by Ranveer's father who wants to stop the wedding at any cost. Ranveer's father believes that Sirat is not the perfect match for his son and adds that 'Sirat is not even good enough to become a servant at his house.'

We have already seen that Ranveer's father's sudden entry had left everyone shocked and confused. Sirat too was worried that he might disrupt her marriage. It is because of this that Kartik had planned to prepone the marriage by a few hours.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next. Will Ranveer’s father disrupt the wedding? Will Sirat get marry? If yes, whom will she marry – Kartik or Ranveer?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi and Karan Kundrra. The show is produced Rajan Shahi.