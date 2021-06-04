Mumbai: Ranveer and Sirat in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are finally married. After Sirat returned from the boxing match, Kartik carries her to the wedding venue and she finally marries Ranveer. Also Read - TRP Report Week 21: Yeh Rishta Beats Anupamaa Again to Grab The Top Spot | Full List

Sirat and Ranveer are now set to bid adieu to the Goenkas and Mauri, leaving them with a heavy heart. This will make Goenkas sad, especially Kartik's son Kairav. While the family is trying to cheer up Kairav, Kartik too is feeling lonely. However, he doesn't share his feelings with anyone. In the upcoming episode we will see that once Sirat and Ranveer reach his home, a tired Sirat quickly falls asleep. When Sirat wakes up after her phone rings, she finds that it's Kairav who then tells her about Kartik. This will make Sirat worry about Kartik. Will Sirat's concern for Kartik create a problem in her marriage?

Well, we have already seen how a reporter mistook Kartik to be Sirat's husband. While that time Ranveer did not object or feel bad about it, it will be interesting to see if things change between him and Sirat because of Kartik in the coming days.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Karan Kundra, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi and Karan Kundrra. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.

