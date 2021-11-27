Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram post: The internet has gone bananas over Rashmika Mandanna‘s post about overcoming anxiety. Her fans regard her as inspirational because she discusses anxiety and tension in her post. Several comments referring to her as the ‘national crush’ were dropped on her post. In the first close-up photo, the Telugu movie diva is wearing a green crop top, striped pants, and a long jacket, while in the second, she is wearing a green crop top, striped pants, and a long jacket. She completed her look with a set of stunning earrings and sunglasses.Also Read - Tested Positive For Covid? Study Shows a Higher Risk of Mental Illness. Details Here.

The actor, who put out a post on both Instagram and Twitter, said, “You think you can walk through fire? What is fire for you? Is it comparison? Anxiety? Failing? Being flawed? What is your fire? And do you think you can walk through it? “Yes! Yes you can.. Anybody can.. By 1- realising that you have this fire / the obstacle and then 2- patiently day by day, trying and walking through it.. and one day you’ll realise.. what was once your biggest fear isn’t your fear anymore. I am saying this because this is what I’ve done for a few years now and this is what I am doing even today (sic).” Also Read - Anxiety Can be Treated With Moderate And Strenuous Exercise: Study

Take a look at her Instagram post:

Rashmika, who has acted in several Telugu movies including the superhit ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’ and the Tamil film ‘Sulthan’, said that if her suggestion went on to help even a few, she would be happy about it.

(With inputs from IANS)