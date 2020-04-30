Mumbai: This day couldn’t go any worse! After the nation was jolted by the shocking demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, another death has cast a dark shadow in this day. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Death: Alia Bhatt Reaches Hospital to be With Ranbir Kapoor And Family - Video

On Wednesday, singer-composer-songwriter, known for his hit song numbers announced in a social media post that his father has passed away. Notably, Arjun's father was fighting against stage 4 liver cancer and succumbed on Wednesday.

Sharing a childhood picture with his dad, he wrote, "Until we meet again Dad. Rest in peace".

After Arjun’s post about his dad, many paid their last respects and offered condolences.

Director Anurag Kashyap wrote, ”So sorry to hear it Arjun.. May he rest in peace . My condolences to you and your family.”

Rapper Badshah wrote, “My prayers brother im sure he must have been a proud father.”

It was a while back that Arjun had opened up about his father’s illness in an Instagram post:

”My dad begins his second round of chemo today. He has stage 4 liver cancer which is so fucking scary but he has been fighting it like a champ and after the first round things are looking up. Cautiously optimistic, i am… I would not wish this on anyone. But he’s been fighting it with so much dignity and I’m really proud of him. I hope that if life throws me a curve ball like it’s thrown you, I deal with it half as well as you’ve dealt with this..,” he had written.

May his soul rest in peace!