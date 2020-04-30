Mumbai: This day couldn’t go any worse! After the nation was jolted by the shocking demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, another death has cast a dark shadow in this day. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Death: Alia Bhatt Reaches Hospital to be With Ranbir Kapoor And Family - Video

On Wednesday, singer-composer-songwriter, known for his hit song numbers announced in a social media post that his father has passed away. Notably, Arjun’s father was fighting against stage 4 liver cancer and succumbed on Wednesday. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Obituary: The Legend Leaves Behind a Vast Oeuvre of Work And Fond Memories



Sharing a childhood picture with his dad, he wrote, ”Until we meet again Dad. Rest in peace”. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Movies: Karz, Bobby And Agneepath - Best Performances of Bollywood's 'Original Chocolate Boy'

View this post on Instagram

Until we meet again Dad. Rest in peace.

A post shared by 👑Arjun👑 (@arjunkanungo) on



After Arjun’s post about his dad, many paid their last respects and offered condolences.

Director Anurag Kashyap wrote, ”So sorry to hear it Arjun.. May he rest in peace . My condolences to you and your family.”

Rapper Badshah wrote, “My prayers brother im sure he must have been a proud father.”

It was a while back that Arjun had opened up about his father’s illness in an Instagram post:

”My dad begins his second round of chemo today. He has stage 4 liver cancer which is so fucking scary but he has been fighting it like a champ and after the first round things are looking up. Cautiously optimistic, i am… I would not wish this on anyone. But he’s been fighting it with so much dignity and I’m really proud of him. I hope that if life throws me a curve ball like it’s thrown you, I deal with it half as well as you’ve dealt with this..,” he had written.

May his soul rest in peace!