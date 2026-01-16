Home

Entertainment

Yo Yo Honey Singh apologises after Delhi concert backlash over explicit remark, says, Socha Gen Z ko unki bhasha mein…

Yo Yo Honey Singh apologises after Delhi concert backlash over explicit remark, says, ‘Socha Gen Z ko unki bhasha mein…’

Honey Singh issues an apology after his explicit remark at a Delhi concert. Read what he said.

Yo Yo Honey Singh apologises after Delhi concert backlash over explicit remark, says, ‘Socha Gen Z ko unki bhasha mein…’

In the digital age of social media, celebrities are always under the radar. Their every move, each statement is diligently scrutinised and often becomes a point of discussion. One such similar situation happened with rapper-singer Honey Singh, who recently found himself in the middle of a nationwide controversy after his alleged “sleazy” remark during a Delhi concert. From his concert, a clip of him went viral that sparked outrage and received massive backlash. While some found his remark offensive, others questioned his long-standing association with explicit content.

Breaking his silence on the same, Honey Singh chose to address the controversy head-on. He issued a video apology, clarified his intentions, and admitted that his choice of words was wrong. According to him, what he meant as a message of safety was lost because of the language he used.

What Honey Singh said at the Delhi concert

The incident took place at Nanku and Karun’s concert in Delhi, held earlier this week. In the video was heard saying sexually explicit remark. He said, “B***d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein s*x mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein s*x karo, Dilli ki thand mein (The cold in Delhi! It’s fun to have s*x in the car in this weather. So, have s*x in the car in Delhi’s cold). Use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!”

Soon after this video surfaced, netizens were quick to react, with many calling his statement inappropriate.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How the internet reacted

The internet reacted strongly to his comment. One person called him “Yo Yo Horny Singh.” A comment read, “His rise to fame began with a vulgar song that reduced Indian women to mere sexual objects. That track brought him money and attention because it catered perfectly to what an Indian perverted audience enjoys. That, essentially, is his core identity.”

Another social media user said, “I guess it’s time for him to disappear again.”

Honey Singh issues an apology video

After facing criticism, Honey Singh issued an apology in a video shared on Instagram. He said that he was a guest on the show and explained his intention was not to hurt anyone. He added,“Main koshish karunga aaj k baad aesi ghalti dobara na ho. Main apni zabaan pe niyantran rakhunga jab main koi baat bounga aur kisko bolunga, kis tarah bolunga.”

(“I’ll try not to repeat my mistake. I’ll make sure to make a comment keeping in mind to whom I’m talking and how I say it.”) He concluded the video by saying, “Aap sabse maafi. Aapka apna Yo Yo Honey Singh, isi tarah pyaar dete rahiye.” (“I apologise to all of you. Your Yo Yo Honey Singh, keep loving me.”)

‘I didn’t intend to hurt anyone.’

Honey Singh also acknowledged that many people were offended by the language he used. He said,

“Lekin woh bhasha kaiyon ko bohut buri lagi. Main aap sab se maafi maangta hoon jinko meri woh bhasha buri lagi. Mera kisiko thes pahuchane ka koi maqsad nahi tha. Insaan ek ghaltiyon ka putla hai.”

(“But many were very offended by that language. I apologise to all who felt bad at what I said. I didn’t intend to hurt anyone. Humans make errors.”)

Why he spoke in ‘Gen Z language’

Explaining the intention behind his remark, Honey Singh revealed that he had recently spoken with gynaecologists and sexologists who told him that Gen Z are suffering from STDs (Sexually Transmitted Diseases) because they are having unsafe sex. He said he wanted to advise Gen Z on safe sex.

He added,

“When I went on the show, I saw the Gen Z audience and thought I’d give them a message in their language – to not have unprotected sex and use condoms. I thought I’d speak in the language they will understand better, the way they watch OTT content and movies.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.