Alfaaz Singh Injured: The shocking reports of singer Alfaaz Singh being attacked are making rounds after Yo Yo Honey Singh posted a picture of him on Instagram, where he can be seen bed-ridden and covered in bandages, with a message for the ‘attacker’ and asking fans to pray for his brother. Honey Singh wrote, “My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked lastnite, Who ever planned this Mother f***** i wont let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him”. As per media reports, the singer was caught up in an altercation between a local and an eatery owner in Mohali. Alfaaz Singh has sustained head injuries and is undergoing treatment.Also Read - Rapper Honey Singh Pays Rs 1 Crore Alimony to Wife Shalini Talwar After Divorce: Reports

As per a report by The Tribune, “police booked Raipur Rani resident Vicky for hitting Punjabi actor singer Amanjot Singh Panwar, alias Alfaaz,” According to the report, an altercation broke out between the singer, the eatery owner and the suspect over money matters on Landran-Banur Road in Mohali. Also Read - Honey Singh Domestic Violence Case: Delhi Court Says 'No One is Above Law' as Singer Didn’t Appear

“Cops have registered a case against Vicky under sections 279, 337, 338 of the IPC at the Sohana Police Station. Sources said the Chandigarh-born singer was coming out of the Pal Dhaba after having dinner with his three friends— Gurpreet, Teji, and Kuljit— yesterday night when there was an argument between suspect Vicky and the eatery owner. Vicky requested Alfaaz to mediate but on seeing that the owner is not paying his money he tried to flee with the eatery owner’s tempo. While fleeing, he hit Alfaaz and seriously injured him,” The Tribune reported.

The CCTV footage of the eatery is being scanned after which the relevant sections will be added to the FIR, said the report by The Tribune. The singer is undergoing treatment at the private hospital with head injuries. His statement has been recorded. SP City Akashdeep Aulakh told The Tribune, “A case has been registered. The tempo has been seized and further investigation is on.”