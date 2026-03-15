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Yo Yo Honey Singh Delhi concert turns chaotic after fight between staff and fans, video goes viral

Yo Yo Honey Singh Delhi concert turns chaotic after fight between staff and fans, video goes viral

A video from Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Delhi concert is spreading quickly online after a heated clash broke out between sponsor staff and fans, leading to a chaotic moment during the event.

Crowd gathered in large numbers during live show of rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in Delhi where energetic performance created huge excitement among music lovers.

The event marked beginning of My Chapter India Tour which started with grand concert inside Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Fans enjoyed popular songs performed by singer yet situation inside venue later turned chaotic after sudden clash broke out among few people present at event.

The unexpected chaos at Yo Yo Honey Singh’s concert

Video clips from concert quickly spread across social media showing unexpected scuffle inside crowd area. Several attendees along with members linked with sponsor team were seen involved in heated argument which later turned into physical fight. While performance continued on stage many people nearby witnessed tense situation before security teams stepped in.

Fight breaks out during live performance

Visuals circulating online show intense confrontation between sponsor crew members and group of fans. Both sides appeared aggressive during altercation with people pushing hitting each other which created panic inside crowd.

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Despite disturbance singer continued performing hit songs including Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes, Sunny Sunny, Lungi Dance, Brown Rang along with Dope Shope. Audience remained engaged with performance while scuffle happened within crowd area away from stage.

The police action over concert chaos

Soon after situation intensified members of Delhi Police along with security personnel present at venue stepped in to handle issue. Officials separated people involved in clash and worked quickly to restore order among crowd. Their quick response helped prevent situation from escalating further allowing event to continue without major disruption.

Check out viral video from Yo Yo Honey Singh’s India Tour concert here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipul Bhaskar (@bipulbhaskar_)

About Yo Yo Honey Singh’s India Tour

Delhi concert marked first stop of My Chapter India Tour led by Yo Yo Honey Singh. After Delhi singer will perform in Ahmedabad followed by shows in Mumbai, Pune, Kota, Indore, Lucknow, Kolkata with final performance scheduled in Bengaluru. Concert series already creating major buzz among fans across country with tickets selling quickly for upcoming shows.

Earlier controversy of Yo Yo Honey Singh

Earlier this year Honey Singh faced criticism after remark made during another live appearance in Delhi. During that event he suggested audience engage in intimacy inside cars due to cold weather which sparked backlash online.

Singer later shared clarification video explaining intention behind comment. He said message aimed at younger audience after discussion with doctors about rising cases of unsafe intimacy among youth.

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