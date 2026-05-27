Yo Yo Honey Singh opens up on losing hair during bipolar disorder treatment and years of recovery: ‘I left midway…’

Yo Yo Honey Singh reflected on one of the toughest phases of his life as he shared details about dealing with bipolar disorder severe medication effects and stepping away from the spotlight during recovery.

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Honey Singh opens up on bipolar disorder (PC: Instagram)

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has spoken openly about one of the most difficult phases of his life, where his health and career both took a major hit. In a recent conversation, the singer shared how long-term treatment for bipolar disorder not only affected his mental state but also changed his physical appearance in a way he never expected. He explained that the journey was painful and isolating as he slowly stepped away from public life and performance. His honest admission has once again brought attention to the hidden struggles behind fame and success.

How did bipolar disorder treatment affect Honey Singh?

Honey Singh revealed that he was on heavy medication for nearly seven years during his treatment for bipolar disorder. He said the medicines had strong side effects on his body and mind. He explained that his weight increased significantly during this period and he reached around 105 kilos. Along with this, he also experienced severe hair loss, which deeply affected his confidence and self-image.

During his appearance on the ABtalks podcast, he shared, “I was on heavy medication for seven years. I became 105 kilos because of it and I lost my hair completely. This is fake hair I am totally bald. This is a wig.”

What led him to step away from public life?

Honey Singh also spoke about how the mental pressure became overwhelming during his lowest phase. He mentioned that even after stopping drugs in 2014 it still took him nearly seven to eight years to fully recover and feel stable again. He shared that at one point he left a live performance midway after singing only two songs. After that moment he completely withdrew from public life.

He said he stayed inside his house for years without meeting friends or interacting with the outside world. According to him there was no communication no phone calls no television and no internet during that period. He described it as a phase where he felt completely disconnected from reality.

What was his recovery journey like?

The singer explained that recovery was not quick and required patience. Even after quitting drugs and starting treatment he needed several years before he could feel mentally balanced again. He admitted that the journey was long and painful but it eventually helped him rebuild his life step by step. The experience also changed his perspective on fame health and personal well being.

Also read: Bad news for Yo Yo Honey Singh fans, rapper calls off Pune concert at last moment, netizens say, ‘Real mein moye-moye…’

What is Honey Singh doing now?

Yo Yo Honey Singh continues to remain one of India’s most popular music artists known for smashing hits like Brown Rang, Blue Eyes, and Millionaire. His major 2026 tour titled “My Story World Tour” recently concluded after starting in Dubai and travelling across India. The tour ended with a grand finale in Bengaluru on May 16.

Moving forward he is focusing on releasing independent music on his YouTube channel after parting ways with T Series. He is also preparing for upcoming international tour dates in countries including the US, UK and Australia.