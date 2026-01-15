Home

Entertainment

Yo Yo Honey Singh sparks outrage over sleazy remarks at Delhi concert, internet calls him Horny Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh sparks outrage over ‘sleazy’ remarks at Delhi concert, internet calls him ‘Horny Singh’

Yo Yo Honey Singh gets backlash for his remark in Delhi concert. Read what netizens said.

Yo Yo Honey Singh sparks outrage over ‘sleazy’ remarks at Delhi concert, internet calls him ‘Horny Singh’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, controversies, debates, and outrage are a part and parcel of being in the industry. One such similar situation happened recently when rapper-singer Honey Singh acted inappropriately during his recent Delhi concert, which did not sit well with the audience. Recently, during Nanku and Karun’s concert in Delhi, a clip of Honey Singh surfaced all over social media, where the singer was seen making what many users have described as “sleazy” and inappropriate. This incident was quick to spark outrage online, with several netizens slamming the singer and crossing boundaries in the name of being funny and cool. While a large section of society found this derogatory, his loyal fans called this lighthearted banter.

What Honey Singh said in the viral video

In the video, from the concert, Honey Singh was heard saying,

“B****d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein *** mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein s*x karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condoms guys, please. Play safe!” (Oh my god, it’s cold in Delhi. It’s fun to have s*x in the car in this weather. So, have s*x in the car but use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!)

As soon as this video surfaced online, netizens were quick to react, with many calling him irresponsible.

Netizens react

Social media users were quick to slam Honey Singh for the vulgar remark, with many calling it “cheap,” “problematic,” and “deeply disappointing.” One user wrote, “What nonsense.” Another commented, “Chapri for a reason.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Another harsh reaction read, “His rise to fame began with a vulgar song that reduced Indian women to mere sexual objects. That track brought him money and attention because it catered perfectly to what a perverted Indian audience enjoys. That, essentially, is his core identity.”

Yet another added, “I guess it’s time for him to disappear again.” Another user pointed out, “And this guy was invited by the BCCI to perform at the opening ceremony of WPL.” Others went on to mock him by calling him “Horny Singh” and “Yo Yo Horny Singh.”

About Honey Singh

Known for his hit songs such as Party All Night and Chaar Bottle Vodka, Honey Singh became an icon. Later, the singer was also away from work for a while. In 2023, the singer made a comeback with the song Kalaastar, a sequel to Desi Kalakaar. The song also featured Sonakshi Sinha. Speaking of his current work, the singer-rapper is preparing to take his music worldwide with the launch of his My Story World Tour, which will start in Dubai on February 6, 2026, at the Coca-Cola Arena. He has also recently released his album 51 Glorious Days

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.