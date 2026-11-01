Yo Yo Honey Singh’s nephew Vidit Olak dies in Jalandhar accident, singer shares emotional note

A family tragedy has brought a painful moment for the music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh, who expressed his grief over the loss of two young lives.

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Honey Singh mourns nephew Vidit Olak's death in tragic Jalandhar car accident (PC: Instagram)

A tragic road accident in Punjab has left two families mourning the loss of their loved ones. Among those who died was Vidit Olak, nephew of singer Yo Yo Honey Singh. The news came as a shock to the music industry, with the singer sharing a deeply personal message on social media. Vidit was reportedly returning from a birthday celebration with his friend when their car met with an accident in Jalandhar. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, November 1, and both occupants lost their lives.

Honey Singh confirms nephew Vidit Olak’s death

Honey Singh took to his Instagram Stories to express his grief following the loss of his nephew. The singer shared a short but emotional note, describing the tragedy as a devastating moment for him. He wrote, “Its dark decade for me Loss of my nephew Is Devastating Bhole nath mehr Mehr Mehr @dineshauluck.”

See Honey Singh’s viral post here

How did the Jalandhar car accident happen?

As per India Today, the accident reportedly occurred around 3 am on a flyover near the Police Lines area in Jalandhar. The Volkswagen car carrying Vidit and Aarav was travelling from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk when it crashed into a stationary Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley.

Jalandhar police received information about the incident at around 3 am. Baradari police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary said that municipal sanitation workers were cleaning the flyover at the time and had parked the tractor-trolley there to collect garbage.

The collision proved fatal for both occupants of the car. Further details about the investigation and the circumstances surrounding the crash have not been provided in the supplied information.

Who was Vidit Olak?

Vidit Olak was the son of Dinesh Olak, associated with renowned Punjabi music company Speed Records. His death has also brought attention to the loss suffered by the families of both young men. Aarav Talwar was the son of the owner of Pappy Sweets.

Honey Singh’s social media message reflected the personal nature of the loss. The singer has often spoken about the difficult phases of his life and his return to music, but this tragedy has brought a deeply painful moment for his family.

Honey Singh’s recent musical journey

The tragedy comes months after Honey Singh completed his My Story World Tour’s India chapter, which ran from March to May 2026. Presented as a musical journey through his career, the tour was divided into four chapters: The Rise, The Fame, The Darkness and The Comeback.

It covered nine cities, including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kota, Indore, Lucknow, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The performances featured popular tracks such as Brown Rang along with newer songs like Millionaire. The tour marked another major phase in the singer’s live music journey.