Home

Entertainment

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Sidharth Malhotra’s Hijack Drama to Open in Single Digit, Good Word-of-Mouth Necessary – Check Full Report

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Sidharth Malhotra’s Hijack Drama to Open in Single Digit, Good Word-of-Mouth Necessary – Check Full Report

Yodha has hit the screens amid good buzz in the trade market. The film features Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani in important roles. Here's all about its advance booking business and the first day box office prediction.

Yodha opening day box office collection detailed report

Yodha opening day box office prediction: Sidharth Malhotra is here to entertain the fans with yet another action drama in which he plays a soldier. The actor turns into a ‘Yodha‘ for Dharma Productions’ new film directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The film also features Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in important roles. It’s a hijack drama in which Sidharth plays the role of an off-duty army officer who saves the passengers from the terrorists. The story of the film doesn’t sound new but the film has managed to create a decent buzz around. Yodha has sold over 7000 tickets for the opening day as per the latest data available until 6:30 am on Friday.

The first-day Box Office business of the film is not going to be super fantastic but it will begin on a decent note. Sidharth is returning to the big screen after the unimpressive performance of Thank God two years back. His next two projects – ‘Mission Majnu’ and ‘Indian Police Force’ were OTT releases. With Yodha, he would try to establish himself as a legit crowd-puller and for that, he needs some brilliant reviews and positive word-of-mouth on social media. Yodha shall collect in the range of Rs 6-8 crore nett on day 1 at the Box Office. It has grossed a mere Rs 1.33 crore from its advance sales so far, as reported by the trade website sacnilOfficek.

Yodha vs Bastar vs Shaitaan at Box Office

Yodha is facing a Box Office clash with Bastar: The Naxal Story which is riding on an equal hype after the successful buzz around ‘The Kerala Story’ which was released last year, featuring the same team. Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, is also going to give a smooth competition to Yodha considering the collections of the film are solid and it’s looking at a strong second weekend at the Box Office.

Between Bastar, Yodha and Shaitaan, both the new releases will have to fight the Box Office battle to impress the audience with their content. The Vikas Bahl directorial has already done that with its striking story and performances. Yodha would need an extensive push in terms of the solid public review to show a growth trajectory from here or else come Monday, it will be down and out. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Yodha!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.