Yodha Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra’s Action Flick Starts Slow, Earns Around Rs 4 Crore- Check Detailed Report

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani starrer Yodha, failed to perform well at box office on Day 1.

Yodha Box Office Day 1: Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani released in Theatres on March 15. Despite its extravagant promotions, the film witnessed a sluggish start at the box office, garnering lower-than-expected collections.

As per Sachnik.com, Yodha directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is estimated to mint only Rs 4.25 crore on Day 1. It received an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.86 per cent on Friday. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy with 43.50 per cent followed by Hyderabad and Jaipur. Meanwhile, the morning shows registered an occupancy of 10.18 per cent, afternoon shows had an occupancy of 11.68 per cent, evening shows had an occupancy of 13.29 per cent and night shows had the highest occupancy of 20.28 per cent.

Yodha vs Bastar

Yodha went head-to-head at the box office with Bastar. The Naxal story, a political drama featuring the team of The Kerala Story- actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. While Yodha earned Rs 4.25 crore, Bastar collected just Rs 50 lakh on its opening day in theatres.

Sidharth Malhotra on Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra stars in Yodha as an off-duty soldier abroad a terrorist-hijacked passenger plane. While the engine stops working, he plans to beat the hijackers and keep passengers safe. Recently, he visited Delhi to promote the film. At the event, he said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force – Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from Shershaah. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so.”

The high-octane film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

