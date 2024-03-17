Home

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra’s Action-Thriller Shows Slight Growth – Check Detailed Report

Yodha Box Office Collection: Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani, opened in theaters on Friday. The action-thriller witnessed a slight growth on second day.

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Debutantes Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directed action-thriller Yodha hit the big screens on March 15, 2024. Additionally, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani play key parts in the movie. In this gripping action thriller, the audience is taken on an exciting rescue mission with Arun Katyal, the commander of the elite Yodha Task Force. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan, and Hiroo Yash Johar are the film’s producers. At the domestic box office, the Sidharth Malhotra movie has been doing well. Sacnilk.com reports that on the second day of its release in India, the action-packed movie brought in about Rs 6 crore. Yodha made an estimated Rs 9.85 crore net over its two days in theatres in India, according to estimates from the film industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha Worldwide Collection Till Now

On Saturday, March 16, the Sidharth Malhotra starrer had a total occupancy rate in Hindi theatres was 13.86 per cent. The second-day earnings for the movie in India came to Rs 5.75 crore net, a 40.24 per cent increase over the first day’s earnings of Rs 4.1 crore net. Yodha made Rs 4.85 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 1 crore in the international market, taking into account the total amount collected at the box office worldwide. These figures propelled the movie’s global sales to a cumulative gross of Rs 5.85 crore.

Yodha Clashes With Bastar: The Naxal Story & Murder Mubarak

Yodha faced competition at the box office from Bastar: The Naxal Story, a political drama film starring Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who are all returning from The Kerala Story. Bastar, which is based on the Naxalite-Maoist conflict in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar area, also has important performances by Raima Sen, Yashpal Sharma, Shilpa Shukla, and Subrat Dutta. Murder Mubarak, a mystery thriller starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar, was also made available on Netflix on March 15.

Taking a look at these earnings data for the movie, one might conclude that Yodha is not living up to the public expectations. To put it simply, Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha‘s box office receipts have been completely impacted by Shaitaan. The supernatural-thriller, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, has generated significant revenue. The current state of affairs at the box office is that Ajay’s picture is holding steady in terms of collecting. Day 2’s profits climbed by around Rs 1 crore over the first day, however, this gain is not seen as particularly successful. It is reported that this movie made Rs 4.25 crore at the box office on its opening day, for a total of Rs 9.93 crore in two days.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani starrer Yodha!

