Yodha Box Office Collection Day 3: Things Finally Look Up For Siddharth Malhotra’s Action-Thriller With Rs 16.85 Crores So Far – Check Detailed Report

Yodha Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra's action-thriller had a notable uptick in box office collection, earning a net total of Rs 7 crore on its third day of release. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 3: Yodha, an action thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, and Raashii Khanna, hit theatres on March 15. The film’s first Saturday box office figures have increased significantly. The movie made Rs 7 crore on its third day of release, according to a Sacnilk report. According to the report, Yodha—which was co-directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre—has amassed a total of Rs 16.85 crore. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta produced the film. The movie’s producers unveiled a ‘Buy one, get one free ticket’ promotion to draw in more viewers during the long weekend. The movie made an estimated Rs 16.85 crore net over its three days in India, according to figures from the film industry tracker Sacnilk.com. Additionally, the movie’s total occupancy rate at Hindi theaters on Sunday was 23.29%. After just one weekend, the movie has earned a net sum of Rs 12.75 crore.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Yodha After 3 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (1st Friday): RS 4.1 Crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 5.75 Crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 7 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 16.85 Crore

The explosive action thriller film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is produced by Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta, and Hiroo Yash Johar. The film stars Arun Katyal (played by Sidharth Malhotra) as the elite unit’s commanding officer, the Yodha Task Force, which embarks on an exciting rescue mission.

Actress Kiara Advani, Sidharth’s wife, has been praising her husband for his role in the movie. She posted a video of a female fan passionately applauding and supporting the actor when he appeared on the big screen on her Instagram Stories. A fan wrote, “Don’t go with my voice, please. Main tab bohot emotional ho chuki thi (sic).” Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, “Haha, same babe.” Yodha is gaining the anticipated traction at the box office. The action movie mostly relies on word-of-mouth, but Shaitaan‘s competitiveness makes it difficult to run.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Sidharth Malhotra Yodha!

