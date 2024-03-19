Home

Entertainment

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra’s Action-Thriller Fails Crucial First Monday Test? Check Detailed Report

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra’s Action-Thriller Fails Crucial First Monday Test? Check Detailed Report

Yodha Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra's action-thriller witnesses a massive drop on its first Monday. The Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani starrer may hit or miss Rs 20 crore target - Check detailed report!

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra's Action-Thriller Fails Crucial First Monday Test? Check Detailed Report

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: These days, Sidharth Malhotra is in the news a lot, and properly so because of his new film Yodha. Leading roles in this action thriller, directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, were Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. After three days at the box office, the film brought in a total of Rs 16.85 crore. The working day on Monday is predicted to cause a little decline in the film’s attendance, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. According to early estimates, the film has so far made Rs 2.15 crore. Following an abysmal opening weekend, the film grossed a net of Rs 4.1 crore in India on Saturday. With a significant increase in revenue from 6.01 crore on Saturday to 7.25 crore on the first Sunday, Yodha’s weekend total reached 17.5 crore on Sunday. However, this was a holiday blip, and Monday was supposed to be a slack day.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Yodha After 4 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (First Fri): Rs 4.1 crore

Day 2: (First Sat): Rs 5.75 crore

Day 3: (First Sun): Rs 7 crore

Day 4: (First Mon): Rs 2.15 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 19 crore

Yodha vs Shaitaan vs Bastar Box Office Clash

It’s interesting to note that Yodha saw competition at the box office with the Adah Sharma film Bastar: The Naxal Story and defeated it by a significant margin. Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, has been a fierce rival to Sidharth’s film, nevertheless. The action-thriller made Rs 4.1 crore on its first day of release because of the tremendous excitement that preceded its debut. This amount is much smaller than the first-day net receipts of the biggest domestic films of 2024, including Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Rs 6.7 crore), Shaitaan (Rs 14.75 crore), and Fighter (Rs 22.5 crore).

The film is an intense action thriller that follows Arun Katyal, the commander of the Yodha Task Force, an elite force, on an exciting rescue mission. Producers Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan are behind the movie.

The Buy One Get One ticket offer increased the incentive to see the movie and sped up business at the box office. However as of right now, there is no desire for or requirement for a prior reservation; instead, the movie depends entirely on spot reservations. Watch this space for more box office updates on Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani starrer Yodha!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.