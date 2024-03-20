Home

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Action-Thriller Fails to Make Decent Business Till First Tuesday, Check Day-Wise Reports

Yodha Box Office: Yodha, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, and Ronit Roy in significant roles, was released on March 15, 2024. The action-thriller continues to struggle with single digit collection - Check detailed reports!

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: The Sidharth Malhotra movie ‘Yodha‘ opened in theaters on March 15 but got off to a sluggish start. Additionally, it didn’t get many favorable reviews. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre-directed film brought in Rs 4.25 crore on its first day of sales. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Yodha has also had trouble at the box office from the start, despite receiving positive reviews from the public when it first opened. With an opening day revenue of Rs 4.1 crores, the film made a strong start to its box office career. Yodha‘s collections also increased during the first weekend, but they fell short of the double-digit mark on a single day.

Tuesday is predicted to see a further decline in movie collections, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It has earned Rs 2.30 crore thus far, bringing the total collected to Rs 21.30 crore.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Yodha After 5 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (First Fri): Rs 4.1 crore

Day 2 (First Sat): Rs 5.75 crore

Day 3 (First Sun): Rs 7 crore

Day 4 (First Mon): Rs 2.15 crore

Day 5 (First Tue): Rs 2.30 crore

Total: Rs 21.30 crore

Yodha is an action thriller film in Hindi that faced competition at the box office with Adah Sharma’s Bastar: The Naxal Story. Sidharth Malhotra’s action-thriller has a 130-minute running length and was produced on a 55 crore rupee budget. On March 15, 2024, it was presented in theatres all around the world.

