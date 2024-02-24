Home

Yodha song Zindagi Tere Naam: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna’s Romance is Enough For You To Fall in Love – WATCH

The debut song of Yodha, named Zindagi Tere Naam, has been revealed, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna sharing romantic moments amidst stunning scenery.

Yodha’s first song ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ has finally been unveiled. From hiking and staying in the mountains and sipping teas in beautiful weather, the song is enough for you to fall in love. The makers of the film dropped the first song of the movie on Saturday which features Sidharth and Raashii’s character spending time together with beautiful mountains as backdrop. Kaushal Kishore wrote the lyrics for the song, which is sung by Vishal Mishra.

Sidharth, known for his recent appearance in the web series Indian Police Force alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, will return to his action-packed role in Yodha, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is scheduled for release in March 2024.

Take a look here:



More About Yodha

Apart from Sid and Raashii, the movie will also feature Disha Patani in a key role in the movie. Only recently, Karan Johar and the film’s cast unveiled the teaser of Yodha. The minute-long clip features Sidharth having a brutal face-off with people in mid-air to rescue passengers on an Air India flight. Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar wrote, “The sky’s the limit and he’s about to cross them all. Landing straight to your screens with a BANG! The Yodha teaser is out now! Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

Talking about the film to news agency ANI, Sidharth earlier said, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can’t wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.”

Meanwhile, Yodha was scheduled to hit the big screens on November 11, 2022. However, the makers pushed the release of the film to July 2023, September 15, and December 15 and then moved it to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

