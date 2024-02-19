Home

Entertainment

Yodha Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra is Off-Duty Officer Fighting Terrorists on Moving Flight – Watch

Yodha Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra is Off-Duty Officer Fighting Terrorists on Moving Flight – Watch

Yodha teaser review: Sidharth Malhotra is back to wearing the uniform in this Karan Johar production. The actor fights the terrorists in sky. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna join him.

Yodha teaser out: Sidharth Malhotra dons the uniform once again

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra continues to wear the uniform on screen in her next role. The actor is seen as an off-duty army officer in his upcoming film ‘Yodha’. The makers released the teaser of the film on Monday and Sidharth is seen doing a lot of action in it. The actor is beating the terrorists, firing guns and ripping things apart in his quest to save the passengers on board a plane. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in important roles. However, the teaser is all about Sidharth’s mass action scenes.

Trending Now

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is the story of an off-duty officer who is accidentally onboard a hi-jacked plane. When he gets to know about the terrorists hijacking the plane, he does his cerebral and physical best to ensure all passengers are safe and he’s not letting his nation bow down to the conditions of the group. Sidharth dons the uniform once again and becomes both the brain and the limbs of the story.

You may like to read

Watch the teaser of Yodha here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Yodha is Sidharth’s fourth film in which he plays a cop, an agent or an army officer. He was recently seen playing a Delhi police officer in the Amazon Prime Video Show ‘Indian Police Force’.

Yodha is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It’s a full action entertainer and rides on the power of nationalism to attract the audience to theatres. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 15. It will be interesting to see how Sidharth manages to impress the audience once again in a uniform. The actor has built his niche when it comes to being a part of the films from this genre. He looks absolutely fit and fabulous to play such parts, especially after the massive success of ‘Shershaah’ in which he played the role of Captain Vikram Batra.

What are your expectations from Yodha? Stay tuned for all the latest updates on the film!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.