Yodha Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Once Again Wears The Patriotic Cap, Fights Terrorist in This High-Octane Action Thriller – WATCH

The makers of Yodha dropped the trailer of the movie which features Sidharth Malhotra performing high-octane action.

Finally, the makers of Yodha released the trailer of the film on Thursday. Ever since the teaser was released, fans were extremely excited to watch the trailer. For the unversed, Yodha will be released on March 15, 2024. The trailer of the movie features Sidharth Malhotra performing high-octane stunts, be it on the ground or even in the air. The trailer looks extremely promising and with intense action, the storyline also looks gripping.

The trailer, shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram handle, depicts Sidharth Malhotra’s character following in his father’s footsteps by joining the military. Filled with glimpses of action sequences and impactful dialogues, one scene shows Sidharth Malhotra amusing his on-screen love interest, Raashii Khanna, by imitating Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic arm spread. The trailer offers a peek into the tense situations Sidharth Malhotra encounters, building suspense among viewers with a crescendo. Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, “Be seated because it’s time for some unabashed action, thrill & adrenaline as our #Yodha takes over! See you on the big screens!!! #YodhaTrailer out now! Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Earlier this month, the first romantic song of the film Zindagi Tere Naam was released. The song has a very comforting and soothing vibe and features Sidharth and Raashii. The first poster was launched in mid-air, and Sidharth said, “This high-flying poster launch is just the beginning, and it really sets the tone for the thrilling action to come. Without revealing too much I’d like to say that the audience is in for more such surprises before the release of Yodha, and I cannot wait to see how fans react to what’s in store. This film marks a long association of mine with Dharma Productions, starting with Student of the Year to Shershaah and now Yodha. Each of the films we have worked on has resonated with both the classes as well as the masses, and Yodha will undoubtedly take this legacy forward.”

After Sidharth’s appearance in Shershaah, the actor over a period of time has done various patriotic roles including, in Mission Majnu, Indian Police Force and others. The actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. The series also features Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

