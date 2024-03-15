Home

Yodha Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Sidharth Malhotra’s Action Thriller, Say, ‘Delhi Boy Outperforms Shershaah, Gives Career’s Best’

Yodha Twitter Review: Sidharth Malhotra's highly-anticipated film Yodha has finally hit the big screens. Take a look at the Twitter reviews of the film here.

Finally, the day is here when Sidharth Malhotra’s most awaited film Yodha, has hit the big screens. Helmed by the debutant duo Sagar Ambreand and Pushkar Ojha the movie features Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead role. As the movie is out in theatres, the early Twitter reviews of the film have started to pour in. Twitteratis have hailed Sid’s performance and said it is Sidharth Malhotra’s career-best performance.

Yodha promises a high-octane action-packed journey of the commanding officer of the elite Yodha Task Force, Arun Katyal. The movie is the first instalment of an action franchise led by Sidharth Malhotra and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. Coming to a Twitter review, the verdict of fans for the movie is turning out to be good so far. The micro-blogging website X (formerly known as Twitter) is filled with Sid’s praise.

While one fan on X wrote, “Initial Reviews Suggest That #Yodha is The Best EVER Hijack Based Patriotic Film of Indian Cinema,” another commented, Baap Level Entry Of #SidharthMalhotra in #YODHA.”

Take a look at the Twitter reviews here:

Initial Reviews Suggest That #Yodha is The Best EVER Hijack Based Patriotic Film of Indian Cinema My Fav #SidharthMalhotra Has Given Another Phenomenal Film to Indian Cinema like Shershaah Proud of him pic.twitter.com/RftEu7kFgA — Junior Sid Malhotra (@Ranjanbharwaz1) March 14, 2024

#YodhaReview – ⭐⭐⭐✨ Interval Block, Suspense, Climax and Twist & Turn is literally blow your mind, #SidharthMalhotra performance is Terrific, Storyline is Good not up to the Mark, direction is brilliant, Disha & Rashi Acting is decent. Overall #Yodha is a Good Movie. pic.twitter.com/7A3DeNm2yr — AMIR ANSARI (@FMovie82325) March 15, 2024

Back on Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra hosted a massive premiere for his film Yodha which was attended by his family and friends from the B-town industry. In one of the videos on X, it is evident to see that Sid received a standing ovation from the audience, who were evidently impressed by his portrayal.

Meanwhile, talking about Yodha, Sidharth spoke about the movie and said, “Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force – Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from ‘Shershaah’. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in the last decade or so”

