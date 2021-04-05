Mumbai: Filmmaker Samar Khan has been associated with many path-breakings web-series and films on the OTT platforms. Ever since the advent of the digital space, many storytellers moved to explore the medium and use it as a voice for the underprivileged or those who are underrepresented in mainstream Hindi cinema. With shows like The Illegal, and The Married Woman among others, Samar Khan tried to break the stereotypes of storytelling on the digital platform. In an interview with india.com, he now spoke about treating the OTT medium as the big strength for both the actors and the filmmakers, and how it’s a tough job because the audience has the power to switch immediately. Excerpts: Also Read - Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Office: Gauri Khan's Opulent Touch, Minimalism, Open Spaces, And More

1. What has OTT changed for the actors and filmmakers, and do you prefer this medium more than the big screen?

The OTT world is a new world for both filmmakers and actors, it’s a new grammar of storytelling and we are all still adapting to it and learning its finer point. I don’t think it’s fair to compare the two formats as the audience experience is completely different in cinemas and while u watch it in the comfort of your house. But the one thing common in both is that you have to have a great story, the big screen gives you a chance to explore bigger visuals and a lot more razzmatazz but on the OTT screen, one has to work harder to hold the audience’s attention and every episode is like a movie so you are almost making 10 films when you make a 10 episode series. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Reply to Fan Who Asked Curiously About His Underwear Colour

2. With shows like The Illegal and The Married Woman – stories that were not easy to tell on the big screen have found their voices. Do you think this trend will be continued on OTT or there's a possibility of even the web platform turning into a circus-like mainstream cinema?

The OTT world gives you greater changes and opportunities to tell diverse stories. The platform has been designed for diversity and one can see that in the kind of shows that are being made from Scam to Paatal Lok, to The Married Woman. It is amazing that such diverse stories are finding a platform so I think the main strength of this format is that it democratized film making and has given filmmakers the potential to make diverse stories.

3. You had written a book on Shah Rukh Khan a few years back. Please elaborate on your fascination with the superstar and what exactly do you like in his body of work.

The book was a tribute to the various characters he has played on screen, it was an attempt to see one person through the lens of the various characters that he has played on screen, and having seen his career closely from the very beginning it was fascinating to be able to see that journey. Everyone knows SRK the actor, but I have been fortunate to have seen him in various avatars and how he has managed to live so many avatars in one life.