BTS’ Jimin, who was recently discharged from the hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19, took to social media to comfort a fan who was grieving and going through a tough time. The fan posted a distressing note on social media, which read: “I am so tired and want to give up on everything.” Elaborating on his struggles, the fan wrote, “Everything seems difficult and feels like I would never be able to achieve what I want. I wish people in my life were as understanding and cheerful like those in fiction stories but sadly all I have in my life is toxicity.”Also Read - V-Day Special: BTS' Jimin Cries After Watching 'The Notebook', ARMY Says 'That's So Romantic'

The fan concluded the post by writing, “How to undo my life?”. BTS’ Jimin read the note and wrote an uplifting comment to comfort his troubled fan. ‘You are not alone’, wrote the ‘Dynamite’ singer. “Rather than thinking about turning back your life, instead of thinking ‘How am I?’ or saying to someone ‘What about me?’ How about thinking about ‘me’? or ‘If that was me?’ ‘What do I want?’ If you get closer to these essential/basic things, I think when you have a hard time, you have more thoughts about the future rather than the past,” wrote Jimin. Also Read - BTS' RM, Jimin And Suga Groove To Viral Kacha Badam Song, ARMY Goes Berserk | Watch Video

Jimin continued, “So how about we leave behind the hard things and not pay attention to other people and let’s think about the things that would make us happier?” Hoping that his fan is able to face his demons and get out of the rough phase he is in, Jimin thanked the fan for cheering for him. Also Read - Indian ARMY Goes Gaga Over YouTuber's Edit Of BTS' Jungkook Singing In Hindi | See Viral Video

Jimin’s heartfelt response to the fan went viral instantly and ARMY couldn’t help but laud him for being sweet and considerate. Calling Jimin a ‘beautiful soul’, an ARMY wrote “He’s so sweet. I wanna cry”. Another ARMY added, “He’s such a sweetheart.” ‘Jimin is such an Angel’, said a fan.

What do you think of Jimin’s sweet gesture? Sound off in the comments below.