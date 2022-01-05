Urfi Javed’s stunning transformation: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is known for her bizarre and quirky fashion moments. But, her latest pictures just defy all her previous viral looks as she appears in a simple black backless gown in the new pictures on the internet. On Wednesday noon, Urfi dropped a set of fresh pictures and videos on Instagram in which she could be seen posing in a backless black dress with side cuts. She wore a stunning pink choker necklace and earnings with the look.Also Read - ‘Besharam Ki Hadd Paar Karli’: Urfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Latest Strange Cut-Out Dress

Wearing a black body fitting dress, Urfi looked pretty. The diva, who usually goes for bold and striking looks, kept her appearance simple and fuss-free this time. She styled her look with a simple bun. While sharing the video, Urfi Javed wrote, “Don’t ask why ! Ask why not !”. Urfi has been treating her fans everyday with her Instagram posts. Every time she gets trolled, but netizens this time appreciated her confidence and supported her bold avatars. One of the users wrote, “You Are Thunderstorm”. Also Read - Urfi Javed's Latest Clicks Get Her Love Bite Exposed, Can You Spot?

Have a look at the videos and pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Surprises Fans With Her Simple Punjabi Look, Fans Say 'Sheela Se Susheela Bann Gayi'

Earlier in an interview with a news portal, Urfi Javed opened up about how she feels when she gets trolled. She said, “I don’t care at all. I don’t know why I am like this, but it doesn’t bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, the media too to an extent also slut-shamed me.”